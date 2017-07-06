(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Coca-Cola Icecek A.S's
(CCI) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Long-Term
Local-Currency (LC) IDR is
affirmed at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the FC and LC IDRs are
Stable.
The upgrade of the FC IDR and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB'
reflects the
strong implied and proven support of The Coca-Cola Company
(TCCC)
('A+'/Negative). CCI enjoys a strong operational and strategic
relationship with
TCCC, which owns 20.1% of CCI and exercises a large degree of
influence over
major decisions. In the absence of a formal guarantee from TCCC
we believe that
CCI could rely on TCCC regarding other financial support in case
of need.
Consequently, Fitch assesses transfer and convertibility risk as
low in line
with Fitch's ratings criteria, "Rating Non-Financial Corporates
above the
Country Ceiling", dated February 2017.
The 'BBB' IDRs reflect CCI's solid industry operating profile,
the quality of
its brand portfolio, growth capability in Turkey and the Middle
East, and its
consistent history of pricing power and profit margin stability
through various
economic cycles. We expect CCI to maintain a conservative
balance sheet with FFO
adjusted leverage trending to 3.0x to mitigate the inherent
profit/debt mismatch
by currency, and its exposure to geopolitical events.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Business Model: Fitch Ratings expect CCI's revenue to
grow to TRY9.0
billion by 2018 with margins remaining relatively stable at
around 14.8%, which
compares to an average of 15.4% since 2003. As the fifth-largest
bottler for
TCCC, CCI's strong brands and relative pricing power lead to
resilience against
economic downturns and political instability. Growth stems from
its high brand
awareness, changing consumer tastes, increasing middle-class
incomes, favourable
demographics and growing economies.
Strong Implied Support: CCI has a strong operational and
strategic relationship
with TCCC, which owns 20.1% of CCI and exercises considerable
influence over
major decisions. Moreover in the absence of a formal guarantee
from TCCC we
believe that CCI could rely on TCCC regarding other financial
support in case of
need. Fitch assesses transfer and convertibility risk as low due
to the strong
implied support from TCCC considering its past record of support
for CCI and its
other bottlers, especially in less developed economies.
Consumer Health Trend: Health and wellness trends have resulted
in a structural
shift away from consumption of sugar sparkling soft drinks. CCI
is experiencing
a contraction in the volume of sparkling beverages in its core
market (Turkey),
where sales decreased by 2% in 2016. In contrast, the
consumption of still
beverages, which altogether represented 29% of 2016 group sales,
increased in
Turkey by 7% in 2016, an underlying trend which we expect will
continue. Fitch
expects CCI to address such changes in consumer preferences
through innovation
in its portfolio in favour of healthier alternatives, and
focusing on smaller
packaging sizes.
Geopolitical Events Limit Growth: Factors that constrain the
rating are the
events and instability that can hinder what would otherwise be
strong top-line
growth in its key markets. However, CCI continues to demonstrate
its ability to
operate under challenging conditions, consistently achieving
double-digit
revenue growth since 2003, apart from in 2016. We currently
assume double-digit
sales growth in 2017 partly driven by inflation, and high single
digit sales
expansion in 2018.
Stable Cash-Flow Generation: FFO margin has averaged 13% over
the past five
years and Fitch expects it to remain steady, demonstrating the
stability of the
underlying business model. Over the past five years, CCI
generated TRY3.9
billion in cash flow from operations and has adjusted its capex
and dividends
through the cycle, spending TRY3.0 billion on capex (of which
about two thirds
is growth) and TRY355 million in dividends. We expect its FCF
margin to average
4.8% to 2018.
Deleveraging Capacity: We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to
fall to around
1.6x by 2018 (gross leverage below 2.5x), partly resulting from
expected debt
repayments but also profit expansion, demonstrating its
deleveraging capacity.
In our base case projections we assume that dividends are
maintained at a steady
payout of 35%. We do not factor in any major acquisitions.
Therefore we expect
CCI to build up its financial headroom under the current rating
over the rating
horizon. Management's target is to maintain net debt:EBITDA
below 2.0x, which we
believe is achievable.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CCI is the fifth-largest bottler in the Coca-Cola system and the
highest-rated
corporate in Turkey, benefiting from support from TCCC, a
conservatively managed
balance sheet and a record of consistent profit growth and of
resilience against
past and present macroeconomic challenges. CCI has strong credit
ratios for the
ratings and relative to other Coca-Cola bottlers, with funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage at 2.3x and FFO fixed charge cover
of 6.1x at 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-USD/TRY exchange rate at 3.7 at end December 2017, and 3.9 from
2018 onwards;
-Turkish volumes to grow in the low single digits with the
average selling price
(ASP) rising at average of 6% for 2017 and 2018;
-international volumes to grow in the low single digits combined
with an
increase in the ASP (including foreign-currency depreciation) of
1.5%-2.0% per
annum for 2017-2020;
-consolidated EBITDA margin at around 14.8% for the period
2017-2020
(2016:15.5%);
-positive free cash flow (FCF after dividends) after capex at
8.5% of net sales
(50% maintenance) but dividends capped at 35% of distributable
net income;
-minimal M&A spending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- As the highest-rated corporate in Turkey, an upgrade of the
IDRs is unlikely
due to CCI's limited scale, diversification and forex exposure
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
For the LC IDR
- A material permanent deterioration in FCF generation or large
acquisition
leading to FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x for an extended
period along
with FFO fixed charge coverage below 6x
- Diminishing of CCI's strategic or operational ties with TCCC
or geopolitical
developments affecting TCCC's international operations
- Adverse impact of a sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira on
the company's
credit metrics not accompanied by adequate cash preservation
measures such as
dividend and capex reduction
For the FC IDR
- A downward revision of the Country Ceiling for Turkey, which
would lead to a
downgrade of the sovereign's and CCI's FC IDRs
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Liquidity was supported by unrestricted cash
(as defined by
Fitch) of TRY1,286 million at end-2016, approximately USD 1.3
billion in undrawn
uncommitted (as typical in Turkey) bank lines, as well as strong
relationship
with both local and international banks. Liquidity is supported
by our
expectation of positive FCF (forecast above TRY300 million per
annum post
dividends). CCI's next major debt maturity is in 2018 when
TRY1,887 million
becomes due.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Marialuisa Macchia
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 213
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 203 530 1717
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 5x annual operating lease
expense related
to an estimate of long-term assets of TRY27 million in 2016.
Fitch has deducted TRY194 million from cash and cash equivalents
for operational
working-capital purposes.
Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: 203 530, Email:
adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
