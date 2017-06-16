(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded 31
structured
senior unsecured bonds issued by Deutsche Bank AG (DB,
A-/Negative) to 'A' from
'A-' and five by Aareal Bank AG (BBB+/Stable) to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
A full list of rating actions is in the Rating Action Report
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. All other
ratings of the
issuers in this Rating Action Commentary and in the accompanying
Rating Action
Report are unaffected by the rating actions.
The rating action follows Fitch's review of the expected ranking
of these notes
in a resolution scenario given their structural features. The
upgrade to one
notch above the banks' respective Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
reflects Fitch's view that the terms of these notes are
commensurate with
"preferred" treatment under Germany's revised resolution regime
in force since 1
January 2017. DB's and Aareal's statutorily preferred senior
unsecured debt
would be protected from default in a resolution scenario by
large buffers of
junior and statutorily non-preferred senior debt.
The rating action extends the considerations previously applied
only to notes
classified as market-linked by Fitch, ie structured notes with
embedded market
risk, identified with an 'emr' suffix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
"PREFERRED" SENIOR DEBT
The one-notch upgrade reflects the "preferred" liabilities'
lower vulnerability
to default compared with vanilla senior debt. This reflects our
understanding
that the affected instruments contain features that allow them
to rank senior to
vanilla senior unsecured debt in resolution and in insolvency.
In addition, in Fitch's opinion the issuing banks have
sufficient outstanding
qualifying junior and non-preferred senior debt that could be
used to
recapitalise them, restore viability and prevent default on
preferred senior
liabilities upon resolution. Our assessment of the amount needed
to recapitalise
the banks is based on the assumptions that the authorities will
trigger a
bail-in once the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio has depleted
to 6%-7% and the
banks will need to meet total pillar 1 and 2 requirements plus
combined buffers
after being recapitalised.
The identification of preferred senior securities relies on the
guidance for
interpreting the classification of liabilities under the revised
insolvency law
in Germany, provided by the relevant authorities, the German
banking
supervisors, Deutsche Bundesbank and BaFin, and the acting
resolution authority,
the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (FMSA) on
5 August 2016,
further amended on 7 November 2016.
The authorities have clarified products that are deemed complex
or a potential
source of contagion during resolution proceedings (notably those
whose principal
or interest payment depends on an event that is uncertain at the
time of the
issuance) rank senior to other senior unsecured debt.
Examples of instruments that would be treated as preferred to
other senior debt
in resolution and in insolvency include, among others, bonds
with embedded
derivatives, index-linked bonds, obligations settled in a
different currency,
floating-rate notes that include interest rate floors, ceilings,
or interest
rate spreads, and floating-rate notes referencing
non-conventional interest rate
benchmarks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
"PREFERRED" SENIOR DEBT
Both banks' "preferred" senior debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to (1)
changes in the respective banks' IDRs, (2) our assessment of the
volume of
subordinated and non-preferred senior debt buffers relative to
the
recapitalisation amount likely to be needed to restore viability
and prevent
default on preferred obligations, (3) subsequent changes to the
resolution
regime or Fitch's expectation of how resolution would be
implemented in
practice, (4) subsequent changes to the resolution regime
altering the hierarchy
of the various instruments, and (5) reinterpretation by the
resolution
authorities of the preferential treatment of individual notes
triggering a
subsequent reclassification of the notes as non-preferred.
The required amount of subordinated and senior vanilla debt
buffers is sensitive
to increases in the banks' capital requirements, in particular
of the individual
pillar 2 regulatory requirements, as we assume that these
determine the level to
which the banks would have to be recapitalised upon resolution.
Furthermore, the ratings are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions
regarding the
individual points of non-viability at which the regulator is
likely to require a
recapitalisation by way of bail-in of junior and standard senior
instruments.
The guidance provided by the relevant authorities is not an
integral part of the
resolution legislation. Nevertheless, we expect that the
resolution authorities
would follow the guidance. Diverging evidence could lead to a
re-assessment of
the ratings of these securities.
We expect the European Commission's (EC) proposal to amend
Directive 2014/59/EU
by introducing a new class of non-preferred senior debt, if and
when implemented
in German law, to leave the subordination of outstanding
non-preferred senior
debt intact. However, the EC's proposal could trigger a
downgrade of the
securities upgraded today if its transposition into German law
reduces the
buffer of junior and non-preferred senior debt or modifies the
ranking of senior
instruments.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Bridget Gandy (Deutsche Bank AG)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Patrick Rioual (Aareal Bank AG)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Ioana Sima (Deutsche Bank AG)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1736
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA (Aareal Bank AG)
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
