FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch upgrades Ek-Chai Distribution System's guaranteed debentures to 'AAA(tha)'; outlook negative
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch upgrades Ek-Chai Distribution System's guaranteed debentures to 'AAA(tha)'; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has upgraded the National Long-Term rating of Ek-Chai Distribution System Company Limited’s (ECDS) debentures due 2015 to ‘AAA(tha)’ from ‘AA+(tha)'. The Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The debentures are guaranteed by UK-based Tesco PLC (Tesco; ‘A-'/Negative), a majority shareholder of ECDS. Key Rating Drivers The upgrade follows the agency’s upgrade of the Country Ceiling of the Kingdom of Thailand to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’ while the Outlook revision reflects the Outlook of the guarantor’s rating. The rating of ECDS’s guaranteed debentures is based on the full and irrevocable guarantee provided by Tesco. However, some conditions on the guarantee are subject to transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk and sovereign interventions, which are captured by the Thai sovereign’s Country Ceiling. Rating Sensitivities Positive - Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A revision of Tesco’s Outlook or an upgrade of its rating. Negative - Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade of Tesco’s rating. It should be noted that a one-notch change in an International rating could result in a change in a National Rating of more than one notch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.