Fitch Upgrades Erste Group Bank AG to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Erste Group Bank AG's (Erste) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) at 'A-(dcr)' to Erste as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action reflects our view that Erste's risk profile has improved as a consequence of active balance sheet clean-up and improving operating conditions in central and eastern Europe (CEE). This has resulted in higher and more balanced earnings and strong internal capital generation over the last two years, which we expect will continue, albeit at a decelerating pace. The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic review of major Austrian banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT Erste's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view that the bank's profitability has improved owing to more balanced profit contributions from CEE subsidiaries as well as cyclically and structurally lower loan impairment charges (LICs). The outlook for 2017 is benign, but cost inefficiencies at some Austrian savings banks, the need to boost IT investments, low base rates and more normalised LICs will likely dampen returns in the medium term. The VR is supported by the sound franchises of Erste in its core markets, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, and by a diversified business model with a slight bias towards retail banking. Erste's geographic footprint leaves the group more vulnerable to the political environment in CEE than its domestic-focused Austrian peers. This has in the past resulted in high charges in the form of bank levies, reimbursements of bid/ask spreads and mandatory conversion of foreign currency loans. The cost of bank-adverse political actions decreased in 2016. This risk remains inherent in Erste's business model, in our view, but is less acute than in recent years. Erste's asset quality has improved rapidly over the past two years owing to active clean-up, tightened underwriting and improving economic conditions in CEE. The consolidated NPL ratio fell to 4.9% at end-2016 from a peak of 9.6% at end-2013. The asset quality of individual markets is slowly converging, but disparity remains between the strong loan quality at Erste Bank Oesterreich and its savings banks subsidiaries and in the Czech Republic (NPL ratios below overall group level) and weaker markets such as Romania, Hungary and Croatia (NPL ratios around 9% - 12%). Impaired loan reserve coverage is adequate across all markets, and allowed Erste to progress with sales of NPL portfolios in 2016 without additional risk costs. We expect Erste to maintain its positive asset quality trajectory given its moderate risk appetite, sound underwriting standards and risk controls. The improved earnings have supported internal capital generation, strengthening the bank's fully-loaded CET1 ratio to 12.8% at end-2016 from 10.6% two years earlier. Risk-adjusted capitalisation is now broadly in line with European universal bank peers. The high regulatory risk weights of CEE assets are reflected in the group's solid fully-loaded leverage ratio of 6.2%. We expect capitalisation to continue to benefit from adequate retained earnings and moderate growth ambitions. Erste's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' is the higher of the two possibilities corresponding to the Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This reflects our view that the group's liquidity is strong, benefitting strongly from its leading retail deposit franchises in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Intragroup funding needs have declined substantially in recent years. At end-2016, Erste's liquidity buffer (unencumbered collateral and cash) was a high EUR51.2 billion, which is equivalent to around 3x short-term wholesale funding. A DCR has been assigned to Erste because we deem its derivatives activities to be significant. The DCR is equalised with Erste's Long-Term IDRs because in Austria derivative counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) Erste's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on full extraordinary state support. This is driven by the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has been in force with its bail-in tool in since 1 January 2015. SUBORDINATED DEBT Erste's legacy Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR to reflect the instruments' below-average recovery prospects. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT Erste's VR, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings would mostly likely come under pressure if earnings and asset quality deteriorate as a result of changes in market conditions or adverse political actions, if capital deteriorates as a result of insufficient earnings retention or losses, or if we have indications that the group's risk appetite is increasing in a way that exceeds the bank's ability to build up capital. A further upgrade of Erste's VR, Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings is unlikely in the medium term, and would be conditioned by a substantial reduction of risk appetite and NPLs, particularly in the more vulnerable Romanian and Croatian markets, beyond our expectations for the rating. We believe that this is unlikely given Erste's CEE-focused business model and foreseeable developments in its main markets. Erste's Short-Term IDR could be downgraded to 'F2' if the Long-Term IDR is downgraded or the bank's liquidity position deteriorates. The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Erste's Long-Term IDR. It could also be upgraded to one notch above the IDR if changes in legislation (for example as recently proposed by the European Commission) create legal preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations and if, in Fitch's view, the volume of all legally subordinated and non-preferred senior obligations provides a substantial enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default in a resolution scenario. In such a scenario, however, building up a sufficient buffer could take several years. SUPPORT RATING AND SRF An upgrade of Erste's Support Ratings and an upward revision of its SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the bank. This is highly unlikely in light of the new regulatory environment, in our view. SUBORDINATED DEBT The rating of the legacy Tier 2 notes is primarily sensitive to changes in the bank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)' Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A-'/'F1' from 'BBB+'/'F2' Market-linked senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A-emr' from 'BBB+emr' Legacy Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn CP programme guaranteed by Erste: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Contact: Primary Analyst Krista Davies Director +44 20 3530 1579 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ioana Sima Associate Director +44 20 3530 1736 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020009 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001