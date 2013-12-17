Fitch Upgrades First Industrial's IDR to 'BB+'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the following credit ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) and First Industrial, L.P. (collectively, First Industrial): First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --$75 million preferred stock to 'BB-' from 'B+'. First Industrial, L.P. --IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --$625 million unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --$445.5 million senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of the IDR to 'BB+' centers on Fitch's expectation that First Industrial will improve its cash flow in excess of fixed-charges, primarily due to increasing occupancy and recovering rents across the company's granular industrial property portfolio. The upgrade further reflects FR's improved financial flexibility as measured by increased revolving credit facility capacity and strong unencumbered asset coverage for the 'BB+' rating. These positive elements are balanced by an expected near-to-medium term weakening of liquidity. Fitch anticipates that the company will repay near-term debt maturities and fund speculative development primarily with unsecured revolving credit facility borrowings. Longer-term, First Industrial has heavy debt maturities in 2016-2017. The Positive Outlook reflects that the company's credit metrics are approaching levels consistent with an investment-grade rating, coupled with management's commitment to maintaining leverage that is in line with an investment-grade credit. Improving Cash Flow Fitch anticipates that FR's portfolio will continue to increase occupancy due to favorable supply-demand dynamics in many of FR's markets. Occupancy on in-service space was 91.2% as of Sept. 30, 2013 compared with 89.9% as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 87.9% as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, FR has been increasing occupancy to the detriment of rental rates; cash rental rates declined by 2.8% year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2013 compared with a 4.7% decline in 2012 and 11.8% decline in 2011. FR's in-place rents are below market rates, which should provide FR opportunities to increase rents in 2014 and 2015, when 16.8% and 16.1% of rents expire in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The company's cash flow is durable as shown by a weighted average lease term of approximately six years as of Sept. 30, 2013. In addition, tenant retention on a square footage basis has been solid in the 70%-to-80% range each quarter since 1Q2012. Diversified Portfolio The portfolio is not overly dependent on any given region or tenant, with top markets as of Sept. 30, 2013 being Southern California (9.7% of 3Q2013 rental income), Minneapolis/St. Paul (7.5%), Central Pennsylvania (6.8%), Chicago (6.6%), and Dallas/Ft. Worth (6.3%). FR's top tenants as of Sept. 30, 2013 were ADESA (2.8% of 3Q2013 rent), Quidsi (1.9%), Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (1.8%), General Services Administration (1.6%) and Harbor Freight Tools (1.2%). Despite this diversification by geography and tenant, FR's portfolio has an older vintage and generally of weaker quality, as measured by average rent per square foot ($4.26 for FR compared with $4.81 for EGP, $4.96 for LRY's distribution portfolio, and $5.59 for PLD). Improved Financial Flexibility In July 2013, FR amended and restated its unsecured revolving credit facility, increasing the capacity to $625 million from $450 million, extending the maturity to September 2017 (before a one-year extension option) from December 2014 and reducing the borrowing spread based on the company's current leverage ratio to LIBOR plus 150 basis points from LIBOR plus 170 basis points. In addition, a low AFFO payout ratio reflects FR's good financial flexibility. FR's AFFO payout ratio was 47.7% in 3Q2013 compared with 46.8% in 2Q2013 and 51% in 1Q2013 (the first quarter post-crisis in which FR paid a common stock dividend), indicative of strong internally generated capital. The company placed mortgage debt on the portfolio in recent years on many of the company's stronger assets; unencumbered assets represented 63.1% of total assets as of Sept. 30, 2013 compared with the high 90% range pre-crisis. However, unencumbered assets (3Q2013 unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed capitalization rate reflective of some adverse selection of 9.5%) covered net unsecured debt by 2.4x as of Sept. 30, 2013, which is strong for the 'BB+' rating. Liquidity Expected to Weaken Liquidity coverage, calculated as liquidity sources divided by uses, is 2.0x for the period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured credit facility, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions. Uses of liquidity include debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures and development costs. Fitch anticipates that the company will repay near term debt maturities and fund development primarily with unsecured revolving credit facility borrowings, which absent additional long-term capital raising would reduce liquidity coverage on a go forward basis. After somewhat limited debt maturities in 2014 and 2015, when 10.2% and 2.9% of debt matures, respectively, the company is facing heavy maturities in 2016 and 2017 at 21.2% and 25.5% (12.7% if the line of credit is extended to 2018), respectively. As of Sept. 30, 2013, the company had 27.4% drawn on its line of credit and would have 55.6% drawn by the end of 2015 should the company fund repayment of secured and unsecured debt via draws on the unsecured line. Development Lease-Up Risk The company is currently developing four properties in York, PA, Moreno Valley (Inland Empire), CA, L.A. County, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. Cost to complete is contained at 1% of gross asset value as of Sept. 30, 2013. However, the pipeline entails lease-up risk as all four projects are speculative projects that are currently unleased. Coverage and Leverage Warrant Positive Outlook The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was strong for the 'BB+' rating at 1.9x during 3Q2013 (1.6x for the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013) compared with 1.5x in 2012 and 1.2x in 2011. This trend was driven by improving fundamentals and therefore recurring operating EBITDA as well as lower fixed charges including preferred stock dividends due in part to preferred stock redemptions during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided by total cash interest incurred and preferred stock dividends. The company's Sept. 30, 2013 net debt to trailing 12 months recurring operating EBITDA was also strong for the 'BB+' level at 6.5x compared with 6.5x in 2012 and 7.2x in 2011. Fitch anticipates that low-single digit same-store NOI growth will result in fixed-charge coverage in the low-to-mid 2.0x range and leverage in the low-to-mid 6.0x range, which is consistent with an investment grade rating. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company repeats same-store NOI declines experienced in 2009-2010, coverage would remain in the low 2.0x range but leverage could exceed 7.0x, which would be weak for an investment-grade rating. Preferred Stock Notching The two-notch differential between FR's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Taking into account First Industrial's lower asset quality and the smaller size of its portfolio relative to other industrial REITs, the following factors may result in an upgrade to 'BBB-': --Sustained strength in leasing fundamentals; --Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.0x (3Q'13 fixed-charge coverage was 1.9x); --Leverage sustaining below 7.0x (3Q'13 leverage was 6.3x). The following factors may result in negative momentum on the ratings and/or outlook: --Further encumbering the portfolio to repay unsecured indebtedness; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 1.5x; --Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining above 8.0x; --A sustained liquidity coverage ratio of below 1.0x. 