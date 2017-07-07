(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded First
Investment Bank
AD's (FIBank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from
'B-' and the
bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. The Outlook on
FIBank's Long-Term
IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed Raiffeisenbank
(Bulgaria) EAD
(Raiffeisenbank) and UniCredit Bulbank AD (Bulbank) at Long-Term
IDR 'BBB-' with
a Stable Outlook and United Bulgarian Bank AD (UBB) at Long-Term
IDR 'BBB+' with
a Positive Outlook.
Fitch has also upgraded UBB's VR to 'bb-' from 'b+' and affirmed
the VRs of
Raiffeisenbank and Bulbank at 'bb'.
The upgrade of FIBank's Long-Term IDR and VR is driven by the
stabilisation of
the bank's asset quality, improvements in profitability and
capitalisation and a
moderation of the bank's risk appetite. The upgrade of UBB's VR
reflects further
moderate improvements in the bank's impaired loan ratio and
coverage of impaired
loans, expected benefits from the recent acquisition by KBC Bank
(A/Stable/a)
and greater emphasis in Fitch's assessment on the bank's sound
capital and
funding positions. The affirmation of the VRs of Raiffeisenbank
and Bulbank
reflects no major changes to their financial metrics over the
last 12 months.
The affirmation of Raiffeisenbank's, UBB's and Bulbank's IDRs
reflects Fitch's
opinion of a high probability that they would be supported, if
required, by
their respective parents. The three banks are owned,
respectively, by Raiffeisen
Bank International (RBI; 100% stake), KBC Bank (A/Stable/a;
99.9%) and UniCredit
S.p.A. (BBB/Stable/bbb; 99.5%).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bulbank and Raiffeisenbank are based in the CEE region, which is
strategically
important for both Unicredit and RBI. The banks' synergies with
their respective
parents are strong and underpinned by long track records in
supporting their
parents' objectives - which is likely to continue - and a high
level of
management and operational integration.
We see also strong synergies between UBB and KBC because
Bulgaria is
strategically important for KBC. KBC acquired UBB from National
Bank of Greece
(Restricted Default) on 14 June 2017 (see 'Fitch upgrades United
Bulgarian Bank
to 'BBB+' on acquisition by KBC; Outlook Positive' at
www.fitchratings.com).
In our opinion, any required support for the three banks would
be small relative
to their respective parents' ability to provide it. Our opinion
reflects the
owners' solid credit profiles and the small size of their
Bulgarian subsidiaries
relative to their respective parents.
UBB could be rated within one notch of its parent were it not
for the constraint
from Bulgaria's Country Ceiling, which caps UBB's Long-Term IDR
at 'BBB+'.
Consequently, the Positive Outlook on UBB reflects that on the
Bulgarian
sovereign rating (BBB-/Positive). The Stable Outlooks on
Raiffeisenbank's and
Bulbank's Long-Term IDRs reflect our view that the risks related
to their
parents' credit profiles are broadly balanced.
FIBank's IDRs are driven by standalone financial strength, as
expressed by the
bank's VR.
The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' and the Support
Rating (SR) of '5'
for FIBank express Fitch's opinion that although potential
sovereign support for
the bank is possible, it cannot be relied upon. This is
underpinned by the EU's
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, transposed into
Bulgarian legislation,
which requires senior creditors to participate in losses, if
necessary, instead
of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
VRs
Bulbank
Bulbank's VR is constrained by our assessment of the challenging
Bulgarian
operating environment, which has particularly weighed on the
bank's asset
quality. Positively, the VR is underpinned by strong capital
buffers, solid
profitability, stable funding, comfortable liquidity and
Bulbank's leading
domestic market franchise.
We expect Bulbank's fairly weak loan book quality to continue to
improve in 2017
due to loan write-offs and healthy new loan origination. Its
impaired loans
ratio (about 11% at end-1Q17) is considerably better than the
domestic sector
average (about 18%), but is still quite high relative to other
regional peers.
This is mitigated by reasonable coverage of impaired loans by
total reserves
(about 73%), substantial capital buffers and a high proportion
of low-risk
exposures outside the loan book.
Capitalisation is underpinned by the bank's high capital surplus
over regulatory
minimums, strong recurring profitability and moderate risk
appetite. However,
capital adequacy must be viewed in the context of the still
difficult operating
environment. At end-1Q17, the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio,
adjusting for a
likely full distribution of 2016 annual profit, was 26.9%.
Unreserved impaired
loans accounted for a moderate share (about 13%) of adjusted
FCC.
Bulbank's strong franchise and large size have translated into
more resilient
through-the-cycle performance than Bulgarian peers. The bank's
ratio of
operating profit/risk-weighted assets (RWA; 3.8% in 2016)
compares favourably
with regional peers', reflecting a still wide net interest
margin (3.9% in 2016)
and high cost efficiency (cost/income ratio of 37%).
Refinancing risks are low because the bank is self-funded with
customer
deposits. Bulbank has a strong deposit franchise, high liquidity
buffers and can
rely on ordinary liquidity support from its parent. The
loans/deposits ratio
fell to 80% at end-1Q17, from 86% at end-2015, reflecting
continuing deposit
inflows. Highly liquid assets covered 49% of customer deposits
at end-1Q17.
Raiffeisenbank
Raiffeisenbank's VR reflects the bank's successful and fast
reduction of
impaired loans, cautious new lending, low refinancing risk,
robust
capitalisation, improving profitability and a moderately strong
company profile.
Raiffeisenbank's asset quality should remain one of the
strongest in the banking
sector due to the bank's successful and swift portfolio clean-up
and moderate
risk appetite. At end-2016, the bank's impaired loan ratio fell
to 7.1% (from
19% at end-2013) and then improved further in 1Q17. The bank's
conservative
underwriting standards are underpinned by a well-developed
risk-control
environment and tight parental control.
The bank is self-funded with granular deposits (89%
loans/deposits ratio at
end-2016) and could also rely on liquidity support from RBI. Its
ample liquidity
buffer equalled 29% of assets or 40% of customer deposits at
end-2016.
At end-2016, the bank's FCC ratio was robust (about 22% net of
the proposed
dividend on 2016 income). Fitch's assessment of capitalisation
is also
underpinned by the bank's moderate risk appetite, limited
expansion plans and
relatively stable pre-impairment profit generation compared with
local peers.
Improvement in the bank's operating profit/RWAs (2016: 4%, 2015:
2.2%) was
mainly driven by smaller credit losses and lower funding costs.
However, the
bank's results in 2017 will be moderately weaker due to pressure
on credit
spreads and limited opportunities for further reductions in
funding and
operating costs.
At end-2016, the bank was ranked sixth by total assets (about 7%
market share).
Its loan pricing power is weak, but the cost of its deposit
funding was one of
the lowest in the sector. The bank's through-the-cycle
performance has been
somewhat variable, but more resilient than most local peers due
to the bank's
stable business model and experienced management.
UBB
UBB's VR primarily reflects the bank's substantial capital
buffers, solid
pre-impairment profitability and limited refinancing risks.
However, it also
reflects the bank's weak, albeit improving, asset quality and
some profitability
pressures.
The bank's impaired loans ratio has moderately improved (27.5%
at end-1Q17, down
from 29.6% at end-2015) due to loan write-offs, but it is still
the highest
among peers, mainly reflecting legacy problems. The inflow of
new bad debt
should remain contained. Significant improvement of loan quality
metrics could
be difficult to achieve, however, due to continuing loan book
contraction.
Coverage of impaired loans by total reserves strengthened (to
56% at end-1Q17
from 51% at end-2015) but remains only adequate compared with
higher-rated
peers, which is partly mitigated by available capital buffers.
Capitalisation is underpinned by the bank's substantial capital
buffers, solid
pre-impairment profits and moderate risk appetite, which
mitigate challenges
stemming from the operating environment and weak asset quality.
The bank
maintained high capital buffers over regulatory minimums despite
sizeable
dividend pay-outs to its previous owner in 4Q16 and 1Q17. At
end-1Q17, its
adjusted FCC ratio (reflecting the dividend and 1Q17 net profit)
was 24.4%.
Unreserved impaired loans absorbed 54% of the adjusted FCC.
However, if all
outstanding impaired loans were 80% covered, the FCC ratio would
drop to a still
healthy 18.4%.
Pre-impairment profitability has been supported by strong net
interest margin
(4.4% at end-2016) and good cost efficiency (cost/income ratio
of 45%), which
has offset high loan impairment charges (LICs; equal to 2.3% of
average gross
loans). At end-2016, operating profit/RWAs of 2.3% was average
compared with
peers. In 2017 UBB may face additional LICs due to its full
asset review
following the acquisition by KBC.
UBB's limited refinancing risks reflect the bank's stable
deposit-based funding,
substantial liquidity buffers and potential liquidity support
from KBC. At
end-2016, the loans/deposits ratio fell to a comfortable 82%
(end-2015: 97%) due
to loan book shrinkage and deposit inflows. At end-1Q17, highly
liquid assets
covered about 35% of the customer deposit base.
FIBank
The upgrade of FIBank's VR predominantly reflects the
stabilisation of the
bank's asset quality metrics and improvements in the risk
management framework,
including consistent application of loan classification criteria
in line with
industry standards. It also reflects the reduction of unreserved
impaired
exposures, improved capitalisation - albeit this is still weak
compared with
peers - and improved loss absorption capacity through recurring
profit
generation. The VR is also supported by the bank's stable
funding based on
granular retail deposits and healthy liquidity.
FIBank's VR continues to reflect significant asset quality
problems associated
with legacy loans, with the impaired loans ratio materially
above the sector
average, unreserved impaired loans equal to 71% of FCC, and a
large stock of
non-income generating repossessed assets equal to around 123% of
FCC at
end-2016. The VR also factors in significant and only gradually
declining
single-name concentrations in the loan book and still only
moderate, albeit
improved, capital buffers given FIBank's risk exposures.
FIBank's risk management framework has improved and risk
appetite has been
reduced. The record of the bank's operation under the new risk
management
structure is, however, still short and legacy problems will
continue to weigh on
the risk profile of the bank over the medium term. Corporate
governance
deficiencies have largely been addressed, but some weaknesses
are still present,
in Fitch's view. These relate mainly to limited representation
of independent
members in the board.
The bank's impaired loans ratio remained broadly unchanged at
24.4% at end-2016
(end-2015: 23.9%). Fitch expects the reported asset quality
ratio to improve
over 2017, driven by a contained inflow of new impaired loans,
modest growth of
new lending and moderate clean-up of the impaired loan stock
through work-outs
and write-offs. Coverage of impaired loans by provisions
improved over 2016, but
remained modest at 58% at end-2016. The loan book, although
reasonably
well-diversified across economic sectors, has large single-name
concentrations.
These are being gradually reduced, but no material reduction is
expected over
the medium term given the long-term nature of many of the
largest exposures.
The bank returned to operating profitability based on recurring
revenues in 2016
supported by a strong net interest margin (around 5%) and
reasonable cost
efficiency (49% cost/income ratio) as well as more moderate
impairment charges
(around 260bps of average gross loans; 2015: 520bps). The record
of improved
profitability is short; however, operating profitability is
likely to be
supported by contained impairment charges driven by an improved
economic
environment.
Earnings have, however, been weaker and more volatile through
the cycle than at
peers. Some weaknesses in FIBank's lending franchise and a
reduction of risk
appetite are putting pressure on lending margins, and further
potential
reduction in funding costs may not be sufficient to mitigate
these. This was
evident in 1Q17 results, with the net interest margin falling to
around 4.2%,
albeit still in line with that posted by peers in 2016.
FIBank's FCC ratio improved over 2016 to 13.7% due to profits
generated during
the year, which will be fully retained. The quality of capital
has also
improved, although unreserved impaired loans still accounted for
a high 71% of
FCC at end-2016 (2015: 93%). Loss absorption capacity is
enhanced by BGN210
million (equal to 3.4% of RWAs) of Basel 3 compliant AT1
securities included in
regulatory Tier 1 capital. Capital buffers above Tier 1
regulatory minimum were
moderate at end-2016, but will increase by around 160bp
following the inclusion
of 2016 profit.
Funding is a rating strength and refinancing risk is low.
Granular, mostly
retail customer deposits accounted for 96% of total funding at
end-2016. The
growth of customer deposits in both 2015 and 2016 suggests that
FIBank's deposit
franchise has recovered from the turbulence that resulted in
state liquidity
support in 2014, which was fully repaid in 2016. However,
FIBank's deposit
funding relies mostly on term deposits, while the share of
cheaper current and
saving account deposits is lower than peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and SR of Raiffeisenbank, Bulbank and UBB are sensitive
to our view of
ability or propensity of their respective parents to support
their Bulgarian
subsidiaries. We do not expect the banks' owners' support
propensity to weaken.
UBB would be upgraded if Bulgaria's Country Ceiling is revised
upwards.
FIBank's IDRs are sensitive to changes in the bank's VR.
VRs
An upgrade of Raiffeisenbank's and Bulbank's VRs would require
an improvement of
the operating environment and a further strengthening of overall
credit profile
(Raiffeisenbank).
An upgrade of UBB would require a significant reduction of its
high impaired
loans, a strengthening of its general risk management framework
and an extended
record of solid financial results.
A further upgrade of FIBank would require faster resolution of
legacy impaired
loans, a reduction of loan book concentrations and monetisation
of repossessed
assets without denting its capitalisation, and a longer record
of sound
profitability.
Deterioration in the operating environment, which would result
in a substantial
inflow of new bad debt and capital erosion at the four banks,
could lead to
downgrades of their VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bulbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'? Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
FIBank
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'? Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Raiffeisenbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'? Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
UBB
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'? Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Raiffeisenbank, UBB, Bulbank)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Artur Szeski (FIBank)
Senior Director
+48 22 3386292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001