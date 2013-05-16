Fitch Upgrades Gala Group Finance plc's notes to 'BB'; Affirms Gala's 'B' IDR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Gala Coral Group Ltd's (Gala) subsidiary Gala Group Finance plc's GBP350m senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-' and to 'RR1' from 'RR2'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Gala Coral Group Ltd's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Gala's subsidiary Gala Electric Casinos plc's senior notes 'CCC+' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR6'. The Outlook on Gala's IDR remains Stable. The upgrade of Gala's senior secured notes reflects the expectation of increased recovery to between 91% and 100% following the application of GBP113m of GBP175m net proceeds from the divestment of Gala's casino business to pre-payment of Gala's GBP825m Term Loan B. Term Loan B ranks pari passu with the senior secured notes. Both instruments enjoy guarantees and share pledges of subsidiaries accounting for over 80% of group EBITDA and gross assets. Consistently with Fitch's methodology, the materiality of the security package and the high expected recovery allow a three-notch uplift from Gala's IDR. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Gala's IDR. As noted in its May 2012 comment "Fitch: No Rating Impact on Gala Coral from Casino Disposal" at www.fitchratings.com, the agency believes the divestment will provide benefits in terms of improving Gala's chances of focusing resources on fewer core businesses. It also allows it to pay down some debt. However, Gala's leverage is still high and execution risks in its turnaround remain. KEY RATING DRIVERS Free Cash Flow Improvements Gala reported mildly negative free cash flow (FCF) of GBP2.8m in FY12 due to increased capex and higher restructuring costs. However Fitch expects both of these to decline from FY13, and coupled with better profitability, to lead to increasing FCF. Fitch projects that Gala's FY13 net lease adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage (calculated including PropCo debt) should drop to between 6.0x and 6.2x (from FYE12's 6.3x) thanks to positive FCF and the disposal of Gala Casinos. This however remains high for Gala's 'B' rating. Stable Outlook In December 2012, Fitch revised the Outlook of Gala's IDR to Stable from Negative reflecting the improved competitive profile of its bingo and high-street betting units. The turnaround plan launched in late 2010 has started to bear fruit with Gala reporting mild organic growth for financial-year-to-September-2012 (FY12) group turnover, gross profit and EBITDA after five years of decline. Risks Remain Execution risks remain in Gala's turnaround process. In addition, the gaming industry remains exposed to a fast pace of innovation and particularly fierce competition in the online sphere. These risks are mitigated by the company's enhanced innovation ability and pipeline. Coral Stabilising After gradually losing market share to peers William Hill and Ladbrokes, Coral's performance has improved in FY12, although it is still lagging as competitors have also strengthened. For FY12 Coral's over-the-counter gross win margin grew to 17.3% (FY11: 16.4%) and was better than Ladbrokes' 16.7%, though not as strong as William Hill's 18.2%. Average gross win per machine per week over FY12 grew to GBP920 (GBP887), marginally better than to William Hill (GBP911) but weaker than Ladbrokes (GBP946). Fitch expects further improvements in Coral's machine estate from the forthcoming roll out of Global Draw's new cabinets. Bingo Performance Maintained Admissions declined in FY12 due to the reduction of free bingo and partly because of softer consumer spending. This, however, has been offset by an improvement in spending per head as well as improved margins across all product groups, which offset increased costs to achieve a divisional EBITDA of GBP69m, excluding week 53 (up 17% yoy). Fitch expects attendance to remain under pressure, but further scope to increase spending and margins will enable further EBITDA improvements. Online Replatforming On Plan 2012 saw the re-launch of galacasino.com and galabingo.com. Both have shown improvements in key performance indicators, albeit from a low base. EBITDA at FYE12 for Interactive was close to GBP26m, marginally up year on year. Fitch expects only marginal improvements in profitability for FY13 as top-line growth will be achieved through increased marketing costs and these will weigh on divisional profit. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - EBITDA failing to maintain a trajectory of moderate growth - FCF close to zero - Net lease adjusted FFO-based leverage higher than 6.5x on a sustained basis - Gross lease adjusted FFO-based leverage remaining higher than 7.0x on a sustained basis Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - Net lease adjusted FFO-based leverage falling below 5.0x on a sustained basis - Gross lease adjusted FFO-based leverage falling below 6.0x on a sustained basis 