Fitch Upgrades Groupama's Undated Deeply Subordinated Debt to 'BB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded France-based Groupama S.A.'s undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) to 'BB-' from 'B-'. The rating is removed from Rating Watch positive (RWP) where it was placed on 6 March 2013. Groupama's other ratings are unaffected by the rating action. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of the undated deeply subordinated debt follows coupon payment resumption that took place on 22 October 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will likely upgrade the undated deeply subordinated debt if Groupama S.A.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating are upgraded. Conversely, the undated deeply subordinated debt would likely be downgraded if Groupama S.A.'s IDR and IFS rating are downgraded or in the event of non-payment of a subsequent coupon. Full list of ratings: Groupama S.A. IFS rating at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Dated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010815464) at 'BB-' Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010208751) at 'BB-' Undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B-' Groupama GAN Vie IFS rating at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable GAN Assurances IFS rating at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable