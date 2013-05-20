RPT-Fitch upgrades IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1, FTA's class C notes

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded IM Grupo Banco Popular Empresas 1’s class C notes and affirmed the rest classes of notes as follows:

EUR154.1m Class A2 (ISIN ES0347843015): affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR28.8m Class B (ISIN ES0347843023): affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR27.0m Class C (ISIN ES0347843031): upgraded to ‘A+sf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

EUR54.9m Class D (ISIN ES0347843049): affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR32.4m Class E (ISIN ES0347843056): affirmed at ‘CCsf’; RE 100%

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings on the class A2 and B notes are capped at ‘AA-sf’ due to the five-notch differential between Spain’s sovereign rating of ‘BBB’/Negative and the highest achievable structured finance ratings. The ratings cap reflects the agency’s concerns that the weakening sovereign increases the likelihood of extreme macro-economic events that could undermine the performance of the securitisations. The Negative Outlook assigned to class A2 and B reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating.

The upgrade of the class C notes reflects their increased credit enhancement (CE) levels due to deleveraging, which allows them to withstand Fitch’s ‘A+sf’ rating stresses with significant cushion, despite the portfolio’s worsening performance since the last review in June 2012.

The class E notes were issued to fund the reserve and their repayment would be dependent upon the level of the reserve fund (RF) at maturity and amount of recoveries realised on defaulted assets. The RF is currently at the required level of EUR45m but can amortise to an absolute floor of EUR22.5m if the 90+ day delinquency rate is below 1% and the reserve has been replenished to the required amount at the previous interest payment date. Fitch stressed the structure with a reduced RF and the ratings of the notes can withstand the potential step down in the reserve at their current rating stress scenarios.

The portfolio had amortised to 14.3% of its initial balance, as of the latest investor report in March 2013. Loans in arrears more than 90 days have been increasing and currently account for 3.6% of outstanding balance compared to 2.4% since the last review. Current defaults have increased to EUR34.3m from EUR32.3m while recoveries from worked out assets increased with the weighted average recovery rate currently at 54.4%, compared to 50% as of the last review.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade for any of the notes due to CE cushions at the current rating levels.

IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1 is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR1.8bn static pool of SME loans granted by six entities of Grupo Banco Popular which have since merged with Banco Popular Espanol SA (‘BB+’ /Stable/‘B’).