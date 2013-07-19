Fitch Upgrades Irish Life Assurance's IFS to 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Irish Life Assurance plc's (Irish Life) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+', its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'A' from 'BBB+' and the subordinated debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS are Stable. The ratings were placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on 20 February 2013 following the announcement that Irish Life is going to be acquired by Great-West Life Assurance Company (Great-West; IFS 'AA'/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade and removal from RWP reflect the announcement that the Irish Life sale to Great-West is finalised and Fitch's view of Irish Life being "important" to its new owner as defined in the agency's Insurance Rating Methodology. This is due to its relatively small size compared with the group as a whole, its different branding and newness to the group. The upgrade of the IFS rating also reflects Great-West's intention to reduce Irish Life's high exposure relatively to its shareholders' funds to Irish government (Ireland; Long-term IDR 'BBB+'/Stable) debt significantly. However, the ratings continue to reflect the importance of the Irish economy to Irish Life's business and remain subject to sovereign constraint on a standalone basis as 99% of its business is domestic. Irish Life's ratings also reflect its strong standalone capitalisation (regulatory solvency ratio of 184% at end-HY12), comparatively low-risk business (over 90% of Irish Life's insurance net liabilities are unit-linked, with investment risk borne by policyholders) and strong market position (around 30% share of the Irish life insurance market). However, in view of the weak operating environment in Ireland, Fitch expects the company's earnings to remain under pressure for several years. Until June 2012, Irish Life was part of the Permanent TSB Group (PTSB; formerly Irish Life & Permanent Group). As a result of the recapitalisation of PTSB's banking operations, which needed state support during the financial crisis, Irish Life was sold to the Irish Minister for Finance for EUR1.3bn and was held as a commercial business. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Great-West's rating as well as any change in Ireland's sovereign rating could also change Irish Life's ratings. Also, a change in Fitch's view of Irish Life's strategic importance to Great-West is likely to change the insurer's ratings. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include the macro-economic environment having a greater than expected adverse impact on policyholder surrender rates, new business or profitability. These threats could include the impact of the Irish government's austerity package, high unemployment, reduced consumer confidence and lower than expected GDP triggering higher policyholder surrender rates and lower sales volumes. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Committee Chairperson Julie Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1 312 368 3158 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.