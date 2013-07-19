RPT-Fitch upgrades Italfondiario's primary servicer ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Italfondiario S.p.A‘s. (Italfondiario) Italian Residential and Commercial Mortgage Primary Servicer Ratings to ‘RPS2+’ and ‘CPS2’ from ‘RPS2’ and ‘CPS2-', respectively. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Italfondiario’s Italian Residential and Commercial Special Servicer Ratings at ‘RSS1-’ and ‘CSS1-', respectively.

The ratings reflect a business that continues to invest in information technology, whilst Italfondiario also benefits from its own internally developed and highly flexible asset management system. The company has also enhanced its risk management and internal control environment over the past 18 months and utilises a well-seasoned independent internal audit regime.

Since Fitch’s previous review, Italfondiario has grown its assets under management with the boarding of four new non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios. It also continues to benefit from flow agreements with Intesa San Paolo and Cariparma and has also taken on the role of back-up servicer for four performing loan (PL) portfolios and a further two NPL portfolios. At end-June 2013, Italfondiario’s servicing portfolio totalled a gross book value (GBV) of EUR35.36bn and comprised 364,500 loans - up from EUR30.96bn and 323,000 loans in June 2012. This included 16 NPL portfolios and five PL portfolios.

New initiatives such as leadership training, people management courses and new hire assessment centres have improved an already robust training regime. Average training hours per year remain above Fitch’s benchmark of 40 hours. Although Italfondiario has made changes to its senior management team since Fitch’s most recent review, the new hires maintain a depth and breadth of experience of the Italian NPL market and add specific expertise in areas such as Human Resources and Internal Audit.

Since Fitch’s previous review, Italfondiario has created a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to provide real estate services such as valuations, asset and property management and auction assistance to its own servicing operation and third parties. This provides it with a competitive advantage and delivers enhanced levels of experience to the operation.

The affirmations reflect Italfondiario’s continued ability to maintain high performance standards and good recovery rates on both residential and commercial NPLs. Italfondiario also benefits from a centralised asset management and loan administration function and effective monitoring and management of external resources that are used for local market knowledge.

Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer’s operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison against similar Italian servicers as part of the review process.