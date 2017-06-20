(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded KA Finanz
AG's (KF) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook
remains Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow KF's announcement that it has agreed
with the Austrian
state (AA+/Stable/F1+) a long-term refinancing plan covering
most of the bank's
funding needs with state funds until the completion of KF's
accelerated run-off
plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of KF's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt
ratings reflects
Fitch's assessment that the bank's state funding and accelerated
wind-down plans
have positive implications for the bank's senior creditors.
On 9 June 2017, KF signed a framework agreement with the
state-owned
Abbaumanagement-gesellschaft des Bundes (ABBAG), which holds
participations in
run-off Austrian institutions on behalf of the government. Under
this agreement,
almost all of KF's market funding without any direct state
support, which formed
about 60% of the bank's total funding at end-2016 and included
covered bonds,
repos and European Central Bank tenders, will be replaced as it
matures by
mostly long-term funding from the state via ABBAG.
As part of the agreement with ABBAG, KF has also applied for
approval from the
banking regulator, the Austrian Financial Market Authority
(FMA), to revoke its
banking licence and change its status to a run-off institution
pursuant to
section 162 of the Austrian Bank Recovery and Resolution Act,
which implements
the European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in
Austria. KF
foresees a completion of the wind-down by end-2026, well ahead
of the current
2040 target.
As a run-off institution, KF will remain within the scope of the
BRRD and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). As a result, resolution
measures affecting
senior unsecured creditor bail-in cannot be formally excluded if
unexpected
losses over the course of KF's accelerated wind-down trigger the
need for
sovereign support measures beyond those included in the new
agreement. However,
we view this as extremely unlikely.
We believe that, once approved by the FMA, KF's status as a
non-bank run-off
institution will considerably reduce the risk of bail-in being
imposed by the
resolution authorities, even if large unexpected wind-down
losses make
significant additional state support necessary beyond the new
state funding
foreseen under the agreement. This is because the non-bank
run-off status will
exempt KF from the minimum regulatory capital and liquidity
requirements to
which it has been subject as a regulated bank and which create a
strong
incentive for resolution authorities to impose bail-in when they
deem an
institution to be failing or likely to fail.
In addition, we believe that the planned refinancing structure
would made
creditor bail-in highly ineffective, thus considerably reducing
the probability
of bail-in being imposed on KF's non-state creditors. This is
because bail-in
would predominantly affect the state in its capacity as KF's
owner and (once the
refinancing plan is implemented) dominant creditor.
We believe that the accelerated wind-down plan and refinancing
agreement offer
sufficient flexibility to absorb unexpected losses or calls on
KF's liquidity in
realistic stress scenarios in the course of its wind-down
without necessitating
additional state support.
We judge that the refinancing agreement significantly increases
the likelihood
of state support. This is because the state will become KF's
dominant creditor
and intends to remain the sole shareholder until the wind-down
is completed,
thus increasing the state's incentive to support. The
accelerated wind-down plan
and refinancing agreement confirm our view that Austria's
approach to KF's
wind-down plan was clearly formulated at an early stage and has
been
consistently implemented. Our view of Austria's strong ability
to support is
derived from the state's high degree of financial flexibility
reflected in the
sovereign's Long-Term IDRs.
Although FMA's formal approval is not expected before the autumn
2017, we view a
rejection or potential amendments to the agreement that would
materially affect
the position of non-state senior creditors as extremely
unlikely.
The refinancing agreement does not affect our opinion that, due
to its wind-down
status, KF would not be viable without state support. For this
reason, we do not
assign a Viability Rating to KF as we cannot meaningfully assess
its standalone
profile.
The upgrade of the Short-Term IDR and non-guaranteed senior
unsecured short-term
debt reflects our view that the refinancing agreement
significantly improves
KF's liquidity profile by replacing its large stock of
short-term market funding
(essentially commercial papers) with long-term state funding,
whose maturity
matches KF's wind-down horizon. We believe that the agreement
also provides KF
with a sufficient liquidity buffer in the form of undrawn
committed facilities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
In the absence of a VR or alternative anchor rating, the rating
of the
subordinated Tier 2 notes maturing between 2021 and 2031 has
thus far reflected
our view that, while performing, the notes have been exposed to
significant
bail-in risk due to the high reliance on state support inherent
in KF's
wind-down business model.
The Rating Watch Positive (RWP) reflects our expectation that,
similar to senior
debt, the planned refinancing will significantly reduce the
exposure of these
instruments to bail-in risk. The extent to which KF's new
funding mix will
reduce the risks of non-performance and loss severity for the
Tier 2 instruments
relative to the new funds to be provided by the state will
determine the extent
of the upgrade. We expect to assess these relative risks upon
FMA's final
approval of the new funding structure.
STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings of the EUR1 billion senior unsecured notes and
EUR3.5 billion
commercial paper (CP) programme reflect their respective state
guarantees as we
believe that Austria has an extremely high incentive to honour
its guarantees in
full even in a scenario in which a resolution of KF would
trigger a bail-in of
senior unsecured creditors. We understand from management that
KF will
discontinue its CP programme in the next few months and rely on
ABBAG
refinancing lines for liquidity management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are primarily sensitive to Austria's propensity and
ability to
provide support. The latter is unlikely to diminish materially
as long as the
sovereign rating remains in the 'AA' category. Given the state's
position as
KF's sole owner and dominant long-term creditor once the
refinancing plans are
implemented, we expect the propensity of support to remain
extremely high until
the wind-down is completed and all third-party liabilities have
been repaid.
A downgrade could result from a rejection by FMA of KF's
transformation into a
non-bank run-off institution or FMA imposing material changes to
the agreement
that we deem detrimental to non-state senior unsecured
creditors.
We could upgrade the Long-Term IDR and the long-term ratings of
the senior
unsecured notes (and of the programme under which they have been
issued) if,
during the course of the accelerated wind-down plan, the stock
of outstanding
senior debt held by third parties becomes so immaterial that it
further reduces
bail-in risk.
A downgrade of KF's Short-Term IDR and non-guaranteed senior
unsecured
short-term debt would most likely result from a downgrade of the
Long-Term IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
We expect to upgrade the subordinated Tier 2 notes upon FMA's
final approval of
the new funding structure.
STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings of the state-guaranteed senior notes and CP
programme are sensitive
to the same factors as the sovereign's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
KA Finanz AG
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A+' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F2'
Support Rating: upgraded to '1' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A+' from BBB+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A+' from 'BBB+'
State-guaranteed long-term senior unsecured note (XS1270771006):
affirmed at
'AA+'
State-guaranteed commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: upgraded to 'A+'/'F1+' from 'BBB+'/'F2'
Non-guaranteed CP programme: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F2'
Subordinated Tier 2 debt (XS0257275098, AT0000441209,
XS0185015541, XS0144772927
and XS0255270380): 'B' placed on RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Shishkina
Associate Director
+44 203 350 1379
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
