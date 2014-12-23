Fitch Upgrades Las Vegas Sands' IDR to 'BBB-'; Secured Debt to 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s (LVS) and its subsidiaries Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and upgraded the subsidiaries' senior secured credit facilities to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Today's rating actions affect LVS' Las Vegas Sands, LLC (LVS LLC), Sands China, Ltd. (Sands China), VML US Finance, LLC (VML US) and Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd (MBS), whose IDRs are all linked. In addition, the Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. Key Rating Drivers Fitch's upgrade of LVS' IDR to 'BBB-' mainly reflects the company's demonstrated commitment to maintaining conservative financial policies since it started to wind down its comprehensive capital development pipeline and return cash to shareholders about three years ago. The company's publicly stated goal is to maintain gross leverage below about 3x before additional debt related to large-scale development. The 3x gross leverage goal is well within Fitch's 4x gross leverage target (3.5x on net basis) for an investment-grade IDR given LVS' overall credit risk profile, although the Fitch-calculated ratio is about 0.4x higher relative to the company's calculation. The difference is attributable to Fitch subtracting corporate expense and income attributable to minority interest from EBITDA and Fitch calculates LVS' consolidated gross and net leverage for the LTM period ending Sept. 30, 2014 at 2.3x and 1.7x, respectively. LVS has maintained its capital allocation policies consistent with its leverage goal since mid-2011. Fitch believes that maintaining a strong balance sheet as a competitive advantage when bidding on large-scale casino resort developments in new gaming jurisdictions is an important motivation to maintain prudent financial policies. There is some flexibility around Fitch's leverage targets during the peak of a development cycle within the investment-grade context. The degree of flexibility will depend on the Fitch's visibility with respect to the operating environment as well as Fitch's perceived return on investment (ROI) for the project(s), whether they are fully funded, and the company's capital allocation decisions leading up to the peak spending levels (i.e. preserving adequate liquidity and possibly lessening more discretionary shareholder-friendly activity). Other key drivers for LVS' investment-grade IDR include its strong liquidity, robust discretionary free cash flow and significant capacity to monetize non-core assets. LVS also maintains a strong business profile supported by high-quality assets in attractive regulatory regimes, which provides the company with the best global market exposure profile in the industry. The ratings also consider LVS' history of being an aggressive developer of large-scale integrated resorts, management's still-limited track record of adhering to investment-grade-like policies relative to global investment-grade peers, and corporate governance issues mainly pertaining to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act(FCPA) investigations. Market Outlooks LVS' LTM (ending Sept. 30, 2014) property EBITDA is 64% Macau, 28% Singapore, 6% Las Vegas and 2% Pennsylvania. Gaming revenues in both Macau and Singapore have been pressured over the past several months due to the weakness in VIP and premium mass segments. In Macau, gaming revenue is pressured by the corruption crackdown in China, credit tightening among junkets, increased visa restrictions and the recently implemented smoking ban. Fitch projects negative growth in Macau gaming revenue of 2% in 2014 and 4% in 2015. The weakness in Macau is expected to persist through first-half 2015 (1H'15) until Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Crown open their respective projects (Fitch estimates LVS' Parisian will open mid-2016) and the negative trends that began mid-2014 are lapped. Fitch is modeling largely flat sequential growth through 1H'15 and sequential 5%-- 8% mass growth and 2% -- 4% VIP growth thereafter. LVS has lower than market average exposure to the VIP gaming segment (16% of Sands China's profit), which equates to less volatile earnings in Macau. Sands China's year-over-year (YoY) revenue declines have averaged 6% per month for the past six months since the declines started in June versus market average declines of 11%. Per Fitch's base case, Sands China's EBITDA declines are in the low teens in 1H'15 and then grow in the mid-single-digit range in 2H'15. Despite the negative overall 2015 forecasts, Fitch remains favorable on Macau's long-term fundamentals, continuing to hold that Macau and the greater China market remain underpenetrated. Gaming revenue growth should be driven by new supply and infrastructure development and the Chinese economy should continue to grow (6.8% in 2015 and 6.5% in 2016), anchoring mass market demand. Singapore is facing challenges in the VIP segment similar to Macau. The challenges are accentuated by new competition for Chinese VIP business from Philippines and by the aggressive competition from Resorts World Sentosa, MBS' sole competitor in Singapore. Positively, VIP gaming only accounts for 11% of LVS' profits in Singapore. The mass market remains healthy in Singapore; however, unlike in Macau the mass market in Singapore has little room to grow in light of the country's attempt to curb gambling by the locals and MBS' physical capacity constraints. Issue-Specific Ratings The upgrade of the ratings on U.S., Singapore and Macau credit facilities to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' reflects their significant asset overcollateralization (OC). The notch uplift also takes into account the conservative additional debt and asset disposition covenants in the credit agreements, with maximum leverage not allowed to exceed 3.0x-5.5x (the U.S. facility counts Singapore and Macau dividends in EBITDA). Asset disposition covenants do provide for certain carve-outs including the ability to sell certain retail assets in Macao and Singapore. The existing Macau facility does not include a lien on the Parisian project. The OC of the U.S.-based facility is not as great relative to that of Singapore and Macau. The leverage through the U.S. facility is 6.7x as of Sept. 30, 2014 based on LTM EBITDA of the Las Vegas assets plus the royalty fees from the Macau and Singapore subsidiaries. Fitch excludes Sands Bethlehem from the U.S. leverage calculation although if LVS sells the property it must use $500 million of the proceeds in excess of intercompany loans owed to LVS LLC to paydown and permanently reduce LVS LLC's revolver commitments. The facility also benefits from LVS LLC's partial ownership of the Singapore and Macau subsidiaries. Fitch may reconsider the one-notch uplift on the U.S. facility versus the IDR if LVS reorganizes its corporate structure such that the U.S. issuer no longer owns the Singapore and Macau subsidiaries. Rating Sensitivities Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A longer track record of maintaining and complying with LVS' existing financial policy; --Gross leverage sustaining below 3.5x on a gross basis and 3x on a net basis for an extended period; --Renewal of the Macau gaming concession (expires 2022) and an extension of exclusivity in Singapore (expires 2017); --Increased diversification through development in new jurisdictions (e.g. Japan, Korea, etc.); --Greater clarity on succession planning. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Deviation from LVS' articulated financial policies; --Gross leverage sustaining above 4x on a gross basis and 3.5x on a net basis for an extended period; --Macau concession not being renewed or Singapore government awarding additional licenses starting 2017; --Meaningful fine(s) or other negative implications connected to the FCPA investigations. With respect to the leverage targets above, there is flexibility in the event leverage temporarily increases above the stated targets during peak development cycle in the event LVS develops in Japan or another jurisdiction where the return on investment prospects are high. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Las Vegas Sands Corp. --IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', Outlook to Stable from Positive. Las Vegas Sands LLC --IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', Outlook to Stable from Positive; --US$2.25 billion secured term loan to 'BBB' from BBB-'; --US$1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility to 'BBB' from BBB-'. Sands China Ltd. (Sands China) --IDR to 'BBB- 'from 'BB+', Outlook to Stable from Positive. VML US Finance LLC (VML US) --IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', Outlook to Stable from Positive; --US$2 billion Macau secured revolving credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --US$2.4 billion Macau secured term loan to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS) --IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', Outlook to Stable from Positive; --SGD500 million Singapore secured revolving credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --SGD3.7 billion Singapore secured term loan to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Committee Chairperson Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 