Fitch Upgrades Multibank Inc.'s Long-Term IDR to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Multibank Inc.'s (MB) ratings as follows: --Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'; --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; --National long-term rating to 'AA' from 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS MB's VR drives its long-term IDR and national scale ratings. The bank's VR has been upgraded in light of MB's coherent strategy, improved capital position, improved market risk management, consistently high asset quality and track record of profitability. The bank has successfully executed a long-term strategy, adopted since 2005, to improve its franchise and diversify its revenue generation. The bank has emerged as a key player in the middle market and retail segments with a market share of 3.8% of general license banks' unconsolidated assets, having greatly expanded its commercial presence and deposit base while maintaining sound asset quality. The bank's capital position has improved. Fitch core capital increased from 10.2% at year-end (YE) 2013 to 10.9% at June 2014. Tangible common equity increased from 7.1% to 7.4% during the same period. The bank's capital position benefits from a reduction in MB's securities' revaluation loss as well as a $40 million issuance of common shares in 2013. The bank's lower rate of asset growth, which has declined to a sustainable level in line with the rate of MB's internal capital generation, also benefits the bank's capital in the near and medium terms. MB has reduced its exposure to market risk, having partially recovered a $32.9 million unrealized loss in the revaluation of its portfolio of available for sale securities in 2013. The bank has tightened stop-loss and management action triggers and reinforced monitoring systems of the bank's sensitivity to interest rate volatility. MB's asset quality has been robust. Loans past due by 90 days decreased to 0.8% at June 2014, comparing favourably with the Panamanian national banking sector average of 1.6%. The bank's reserves represent 1.5% of gross loans and cover impaired loans by more than 200% at June 2014. MB has also well diversified portfolio with minor levels of concentration and related party lending. The bank's financial performance has been stable, underpinned by healthy growth, resilient margins, high asset quality and controlled operating costs. ROAA has consistently ranged between 1.4% and 1.7% since 2009. The decline in the bank's rate of annual loan growth (14.4% for the 12 months ending June 2014 compared to a peak of 29.4% at YE2012) puts MB is in a better position to benefit from the investments in its network's expansion to date. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF' reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. As a longstanding dollarized economy, Panama lacks a lender of last resort, though Banco Nacional de Panama, the largest state controlled bank, could provide temporary liquidity loans. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS Currently, there is limited upside potential for MB's ratings. Further strengthening of its business model and franchise, which may allow the bank to preserve a sound balance between asset and funding growth; as well as improvement in its profitability and current capital levels in a sustained manner, may positively influence its ratings. MB's ratings could be downgraded in the event of a severe deterioration in asset quality or a decline in its financial performance, resulting in a sustained decrease in the bank's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets to below 7.1%, or a sustained decrease in the Fitch Core Capital ratio to below 10%. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Multibank, Inc. --Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support floor affirmed at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516 6610 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2014; --'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated Oct. 30, 2013. 