Fitch Upgrades Nomura's IDRs, Affirms Daiwa's

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded and equalised the Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Holdings) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura Securities) to 'A-/F1', from their respective IDRs of 'BBB/F2' and 'BBB+/F2'. The Support Ratings (SRs) for both entities were upgraded to '1', from '5' for Nomura Holdings and '4' for Nomura Securities, and their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) were revised to 'A-'. The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs for Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Daiwa Securities Group) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (Daiwa Securities) were affirmed at 'BBB+/F2'. The SRs for both entities were upgraded to '2', from their respective SRs of '5' and '4', and their SRFs were revised to 'BBB+'. The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed for all of the entities; Nomura Holdings at 'bbb', Nomura Securities at 'bbb+', Daiwa Securities Group at 'bbb+'and Daiwa Securities at 'bbb+'. The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable for all the entities. A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The rating actions reflect Fitch's reassessment of the domestic systemic importance of Japanese securities firms following revisions made to the Deposit Insurance Law (DIL) passed by Japan's parliament in June 2013 and due to come into force by end-March 2014. Until now, there had been no legal framework to make financial support available for non-bank financial institutions under the DIL. The DIL explicitly makes provision for government intervention in anticipation of serious disruption in the financial system. Fitch will issue a report titled "Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFI's" shortly to discuss this in greater detail. In the context of Nomura's and Daiwa's degree of systemic importance, Fitch has assessed their on- and off-balance sheet activities in key financial markets, as well as qualitative factors such as their roles in domestic and cross-border capital markets. The SRFs of 'A-' for Nomura Holdings and Nomura Securities (jointly referred to as Nomura) are based on Fitch's belief that the authorities would view Nomura as systemically important in the domestic economy and their failures would lead to serious disruption in markets, and as a consequence, they are highly likely to receive financial support from the government under the revised DIL, if necessary. The SRFs of 'BBB+' for Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities (jointly called Daiwa) reflect their lower systemic importance compared with Nomura, but still its distinctive presence as the second-largest securities company in Japan. Fitch considers the potential contagion risk within the financial system from Nomura's failure to be higher than by a failure of Daiwa. This accounts for the one-notch difference in the SRFs between Nomura and Daiwa. Contrary to developments at the G20 level with regards to bank resolutions as highlighted in Fitch's report "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" (September 2013), the agency believes that Japan is one country in the developed world where the government's attitude to support, in particular for senior obligations, is unlikely to change from a historical preference for pre-emptive action. The affirmation of the VRs for Nomura and Daiwa takes into account their capitalisation, which compares favourably with many global universal banks (Fitch Core Capital ratio stands at about 12% at Nomura Holdings and 22% at Daiwa Securities Group as of end-June 2013), modest market risk (trading Value at Risk measured with 10-day holding period and 99% confidence interval are around 1% of Fitch Core Capital for both as of end-June 2013), solid franchise and adequate liquidity position. The affirmation of the VRs also incorporates the improved but still-fragile operating environment with a lack of clear evidence to indicate a sustainable improvement in Japan's real economy. Any signs of deterioration of the performance of the private sector could hurt investor confidence in the economic recovery and curtail further risk-taking in the financial markets. This could negatively impact Nomura's and Daiwa's flow business on which their revenues rely. Nomura's Short-Term IDRs were upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2', based on Fitch's belief that pre-emptive support by the government is more likely as represented by its '1' SR. Meanwhile, Daiwa's Short-Term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - SRs and SRFs Nomura and Daiwa The equalisation of the SRs between a parent and a subsidiary is based on the consolidated supervision by the Japanese authorities under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This, combined with Nomura's and Daiwa's interconnectedness within their respective groups, leads Fitch to believe the authorities would extend financial assistance directly, if required, to a holding company through the single point of entry (as opposed to multiple point of entry) approach. Fitch believes that the SRs and SRFs for both groups are likely to be maintained even if the Japan's sovereign rating (A+/ Negative) is downgraded by one notch to 'A'. Nevertheless, they will be revisited if there is any material change in Fitch's view on the Japanese government's propensity to support, which should mainly result from pressure from global regulatory developments severely hampering the government's intention to provide support. However, Fitch believes that the existing framework under the DIL is unlikely to change over the medium term. Meanwhile, a change in Fitch's assessment on systemic importance of Nomura or Daiwa, derived from factors such as increased substitutability of an entity due to downsizing of operations and/or transactions, could result in the downgrade of the SRs and SRFs. KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITITIVIES - VRs, IDRs and Senior Debt Nomura Holdings and Nomura Securities The 'bbb' VR for Nomura Holdings reflects its relatively weak profitability despite its capitalisation, which compares more favourably with many similarly-rated global peers. Revenues, which are concentrated on the market-oriented flow business, remain sensitive to global market conditions. The VR also incorporates greater exposure to overseas risks and regulations, and larger contingent liabilities to its subsidiaries compared with those of Nomura Securities. Nomura Securities' 'bbb+' VR is a notch higher than the parent, reflecting Nomura Securities' more constant profitability backed by a stable retail franchise. While the operations of Nomura Securities are concentrated in the home market, those of Nomura Holdings are segmented functionally and geographically. Nomura's VRs remain sensitive to market conditions as they are linked directly to Nomura's profitability through trading, sales of financial instruments and asset/debt valuations. Positive rating drivers for the VRs include sustainable improvement in profitability backed by solid improvement in Japan's real economy, and more streamlined operations. Offsetting these positive drivers would be substantial earnings pressure from the deterioration of investor confidence, resulting in rapid contraction of market transactions, and a material increase in risk appetite. For Nomura Holdings, heightened regulatory uncertainty and legal risk could also be negative rating drivers. Nomura's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the SRFs. Therefore, the Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings will be downgraded, if the SRs and SRFs were to be downgraded. Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities The VRs of Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities are at the same level, reflecting the group's flat structure with Daiwa Securities being the single core operating subsidiary. The 'bbb+' VRs for the two Daiwa entities reflect the group's relatively weak profitability, although its capital position is substantially stronger than similarly-rated peers. Fitch expects volatility in its profitability to recede as restructuring of its unprofitable overseas business in the past continues to support operating efficiency over time. Like Nomura, Daiwa's VRs remain sensitive to market conditions as they are linked directly to profitability. Therefore, positive rating drivers for the VRs would include sustainable improvement in profitability backed by solid improvement in Japan's real economy. Offsetting the positive drivers would be substantial earnings pressure from the deterioration of investor confidence, resulting in rapid contraction of market transactions, and a material increase in risk appetite. Daiwa's Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings are in line with its VRs and SRFs. Thus, the simultaneous downgrade of VRs and SRFs will lead to a downgrade of its Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Nomura Holdings: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' - Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '5' - Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'No Floor' - Senior debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB' Nomura Securities: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '4' - Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'B' Daiwa Securities Group: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '5' - Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'No Floor' Daiwa Securities: - Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' - Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '4' - Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB+' from 'B' - Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Reiko Toritani Senior Director +81 3 3288 2673 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (15 August 2012), 'Securities Firms Criteria' (15 August 2012) and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (10 August 2012), are available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings of Daiwa Securities were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The ratings of Daiwa Securities Group, Nomura Holdings and Nomura Securities were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 