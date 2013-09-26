Fitch Upgrades Old Republic International Corp.'s Debt Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Old Republic International Corporation's (ORI) holding company ratings, including the senior debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of ORI's insurance subsidiaries at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rationale for the upgrade of ORI's debt to standard notching reflects significantly reduced concerns related to the run-off of Republic Mortgage Insurance Company (RMIC). Additionally, RMIC is expected to be increasingly less significant as its run-off book of business diminishes, which reduces the likelihood that its financial difficulties would trigger debt covenants that result in debt acceleration. Such acceleration risk was a key driver of previously expanded notching of the debt ratings. The rating action also reflects improved liquidity and ORI's return to operating earnings in first-half 2013 following five consecutive years of operating losses. ORI's ratings also reflect solid capitalization in its property/casualty and title insurance subsidiaries, sound underwriting results, and conservative reserving practices. Fitch believes ORI's liquidity is sufficient to repay debt in what the agency now views as a low likelihood event of debt acceleration. As of June 30, 2013, the company reported $265 million of cash and short-term investments at the holding company and its non-regulated subsidiaries. In addition, ORI has approximately $351 million of statutory dividend capacity. These combined liquidity sources are sufficient to repay ORI's outstanding debt of $550 million. Second-quarter 2013 marks ORI's second consecutive quarter of profitability since 2007. The company reported tremendously improved net earnings at $250.2 million for first-half 2013 compared with a net loss of $33.5 million for the prior year period. The improvement was largely due to earnings emergence in Republic Financial Indemnity Group, Inc. (RFIG), the run-off mortgage insurance and consumer credit indemnity (CCI) businesses, while property/casualty (P/C) and title operations remained solid. RFIG reported pretax operating earnings of $35.1 million for first-half 2013 compared with a pretax operating loss of $251.5 million in the prior year period. The segment benefited from fewer newly reported defaults and significantly lower claim provisions, as a result of favorable reserve development on prior policy years. While the housing market recovery continues, uncertainty around its longevity remains given tepid economic growth and rising interest rates. ORI's P/C operations remain solid with a combined ratio of 98.4% for first-half 2013 compared with 103.0% for the prior-year period. The run-off CCI business comprised 0.7 percentage points (pp) and 5.2pp of the combined ratio in both respective periods. Workers' compensation and commercial auto, the company's two largest lines, remain challenging. Workers' compensation is adversely affected by elevated unemployment levels, which typically leads to longer periods of disability for injured workers, low interest rates and medical inflation, which is somewhat offset by price increases. Additionally, elevated loss costs in commercial auto (trucking) and general liability persists. Fitch views ORI's P/C operations as strongly capitalized demonstrated by its 'very strong' score on Fitch's Prism capital model at year-end 2012. Also supporting the agency's view of capital is a NAIC risk-based capital ratio of 306% of company action level at year-end 2012, and net premiums written-to-surplus of about 0.7x. ORI's title companies remain firmly capitalized with an operating leverage ratio of 4.3x at year-end 2012. Fitch's 2012 risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for ORI's title operations was also solid at 174%. ORI's title insurance operations reported further improvement in underwriting results for first-half 2013 with a 94.5% combined ratio compared with 97.1% during the prior-year period. The segment's growth over the past several years has led to significant market share gains, but the pricing adequacy of this business remains uncertain, in Fitch's view. ORI has improved debt servicing capability with a GAAP and statutory fixed-charge coverage ratio of 22x and 15x, respectively, as of June 30, 2013. ORI's financial leverage ratio is moderate at 14.4% (excluding unrealized investment gains). ORI's title subsidiaries are considered 'very important' under Fitch's group rating methodology and Fitch believes the parent remains committed to these operations. Given that group ratings and the title subsidiaries' stand-alone ratings have been equalized, parental support is irrelevant at current levels. However, parental support remains critical to the ratings in a scenario where uplift is applied. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustainability of improved operating performance and seasoning of favorable trends materializing at RFIG. Additionally, ORI should maintain solid capitalization with a 'very strong' score on Fitch's P/C Prism capital model. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include: --Heightened concerns related to CCI or the RMIC run-off compared to expectations, including an adverse amendment to the Final Order by the NCDOI; --A weakening of debt servicing capabilities, whereby GAAP fixed charge coverage and statutory fixed charge coverage (including holding company liquidity) fall below 7x; --Significant deterioration in capitalization, whereby operating leverage increases above 1.4x or ORI's score on Fitch's P/C Prism capital model deteriorates such that the cushion above the 'strong' level weakens significantly; --Deterioration in P/C underwriting results with combined ratios above 105%; --Increase in financial leverage to levels near 30%. Fitch upgraded the following ratings: Old Republic International Corp. --IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --$550 million 3.75% senior notes due March 15, 2018 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Bituminous Casualty Corp. Bituminous Casualty Corp. Bituminous Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Great West Casualty Co. Old Republic Insurance Co. Old Republic Lloyds of Texas Old Republic General Insurance Co. Old Republic Surety Co. Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co. Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co. Pennsylvania Manufacturers Indemnity Co. American Guaranty Title Insurance Co. Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Co. Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. --IFS at 'A-'. 