RPT-Fitch upgrades Paratus UK primary servicer ratings; affirms special servicer rating

March 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Paratus AMC Limited’s (Paratus) UK Residential Mortgage Primary Servicer Ratings to ‘RPS2 (Prime)’ and ‘RPS2 (Subprime)’ from ‘RPS2-(Prime)’ and ‘RPS2-(Subprime)'. The agency has also affirmed the UK Residential Mortgage Special Servicer Rating at ‘RSS2’. The rating actions reflect the significant technology enhancements that have taken place over the last 18 months, increasing the level of automation and control across the business.

Efficiencies have been made across key primary servicing processes, such as payment allocations, insurance monitoring and borrower contact. A newly implemented interactive voice recognition (IVR) system provides automated call routing and data protection screening, and its integration with the servicing system creates an audit trail of call movements and screening results. New tools implemented by the company such as a web payment portal and SMS alerts provide borrowers with a variety of contact and payment methods.

The company continues to strengthen an already robust governance framework through the implementation of an internally developed quality control system, providing greater standardisation of the quality assurance review process and improving oversight and root cause analysis capabilities.

A new outsourcing agreement with an experienced third party supplier provides the company with an internal audit programme, further enhancing an already strong risk management framework which includes regular risk assessments. At the time of review the initial audit cycle was in its infancy and as a result Fitch is unable yet to make an assessment of its suitability; however, the agency takes a positive view of the independent review of the company’s processes. The ratings also reflect Paratus’s continued use of a mixture of resolution methods, with a focus on individual borrower’s financial position and affordability, to positive effect. Fitch continues to take a positive view of the company’s third-party management processes, with tight controls over decision-making and regular benchmarking activities. Shortfall collection has been largely insourced since September 2012, with encouraging results. As of 30 September 2013, the primary servicing portfolio totalled just over GBP3bn and comprised 30,280 loans. The securitised portfolio consists of 21 transactions, representing 99% of the total primary servicing portfolio by value. This compares with 20 transactions in 2012, following the securitisation of a number of re-performing loans. The Virgil Mortgages No.1 transaction was completed during 1H13, with Paratus retaining all servicing duties.

The active special servicing portfolio totalled over GBP515m, comprising 4,262 loans. This continues to reduce year on year, with a 30% decrease by value and 26% decrease by loan number in the 12 months to 30 September 2013. Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer’s operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.