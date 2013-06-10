RPT-Fitch Upgrades PT Panin Sekuritas Tbk to 'A+(idn)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Panin Sekuritas Tbk’s (Panin Sekuritas) National Long-Term Rating to ‘A+(idn)’ from ‘A(idn)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating upgrade reflects Panin Sekuritas’ standalone financial performance including strong and resilient profitability, solid capitalisation, and low leverage.

The Stable Outlook reflect Fitch’s expectation that Panin Sekuritas will largely maintain a steady risk profile over the near- to medium-term, underpinned by a benign domestic economy, manageable corporate leverage and low interest rates. Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities - National Rating Upward pressure is limited due to the volatile nature of its business. Downward pressure may arise from unexpected outsized losses due to aggressive risk-taking on trading securities or operational risks.

Pre-tax margin has been around 68% in the last four years, and its equity to assets ratio has increased to 56% in 2012 from 42% in 2009 - despite the volatility in the capital market index. Debt to equity has continued to improve to 0.2X in 2012 from 0.5X in 2009 as the company repaid its outstanding bonds in 2012. Fitch expects Panin Sekuritas’s profitability to remain healthy given that it is primarily funded by equity, at 56.3% of total assets with a low debt to equity ratio (2012: 0.2x; 2011: 0.3x), due to high retained earnings. Its profit is driven by investment management and brokerage fees, comprising of 65.3% of total revenues at end-2012 (2011: 56.1%).