(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Quechan
Indian Tribe's
(Quechan) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-'. In
addition, Fitch has
upgraded Quechan's approximately $30 million in outstanding
tribal economic
development bonds (TED bonds) to 'BB-/RR2' and approximately $30
million in
governmental project bonds (general obligation bonds) to
'B/RR4'. The
Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
The tribe also has a credit facility that ranks pari passu to
the TED bonds,
which Fitch does not rate, that is comprised of a $102 million
term loan and a
$5 million revolver.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's upgrade of Quechan's IDR to 'B' reflects the tribe's
prudent financial
policies, consistent deleveraging, and more stable operating
profile. Quechan
has experienced material deleveraging over the last five years,
driven primarily
by debt paydown vis-a-vis the heavy amortization of the term
loan. Quechan's
casino enterprise's debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/debt service ratios
for the latest
12-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2017 are 2.3x and 2.1x,
respectively, or
3.0x and 1.9x when including the tribe's GO bonds. This is an
improvement from
leverage and coverage, including the GO bonds, of 4.2x and 1.5x,
respectively,
at the end of FY2014 (FY ends Dec. 31). Going forward, Fitch
believes a
relatively stable operating environment and the adjustment of
per capita
distributions will allow for a build-up of tribal cash reserves,
consistent with
the tribe's stated financial policies.
Fitch projects leverage inclusive of all tribal debt declining
to low-2xs by the
end of 2019, despite our projection of flat revenue growth after
2017. The
operating environment in the Yuma, AZ metropolitan statistical
area (MSA)
remains challenging, though unemployment has been slowly
declining.
Quechan's term loan amortizes by $11 million in FY2017 with a
bullet maturity in
FY2018. The TED bond and GO bonds amortize by roughly $2 million
per year
beginning FY2017 and FY2018, respectively. The GO bonds become
callable on Dec.
1, 2017 at 102% and a comprehensive refinancing of the term loan
and GO bonds
could increase free cash flow through reduced annual debt
service. In addition,
Fitch forecasts improved EBITDA generation through the forecast
period as a
result of the tribe's adjusted revenue share payments to the
state of
California.
The tribe has experienced leadership turnover during the past
two years with new
Presidents, Vice Presidents and tribal council members. Despite
the turnover,
the new leadership remains committed to continuing the previous
leadership's
prudent fiscal policies regarding liquidity and government
spending. Fitch will
continue to monitor the tribal council's policies and the
potential for
political turnover is reflected in the current IDR.
Fitch expects unrestricted cash levels at the tribal government
to increase in
2017 aided by the recent adjustment of per capita payments. The
tribe intends to
maintain its' cash balances at an amount that will cover 25% of
annual
expenditures. Fitch views the build-up of tribal reserves as a
positive credit
factor.
TRANSACTION RATINGS
Fitch views prospects for the TED bonds in terms of probability
of default and
recovery in case of default as distinctly better relative to the
GO bonds. This
is because the TED bonds are backed by casino revenues, whereas
the GO bonds are
not. The revenue pledge is strengthened by a trustee-controlled
flow of funds
that ensures the bond debt service is paid prior to any tribal
distribution. The
flow of funds is sprung if coverage falls below 1.65x. As of
March 31, 2017,
coverage of debt service was at 2.1x. This mechanism allows
Fitch to partially
segregate the credit risk of the casino operations from the
tribe, which has a
weaker credit profile. (There are no cross default provisions
between casino
revenue backed debt and the GO bonds).
However, the tribal credit profile is still heavily factored
into the TED bond
ratings, since significant distress on the tribal side may
potentially force the
TED bondholders or lenders to make concessions to allow the
tribe to maintain
adequate liquidity and critical governmental services. The tribe
does maintain a
debt service reserve fund for the benefit of the GO bonds.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Quechan's 'B' IDR reflects a moderate leverage profile,
relatively stable
operating trends, and the tribe's maintenance of prudent fiscal
policies. Steady
cash flow generation at the casino enterprise level has allowed
for meaningful
debt paydown since 2013. The adjustment of per capita payments
in 2017 with the
intention to build up tribal cash reserves to cover 25% of
annual expenditures
is also favorable for the credit profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--1% revenue growth in 2017 due to a strong first quarter, with
flat growth
thereafter;
--EBITDA margins grow slightly in 2017 after realizing full-year
benefit of the
change in revenue share payments to the state of California;
--Tribal distribution levels consistent with the past few years
and relatively
low amounts of casino capital expenditures;
--The tribe refinances its credit facility and GO bonds by the
end of 2017. Cash
balances build at the tribal level after per capita payments are
adjusted in
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Positive rating action could be considered if the tribe
maintains leverage below
2x; if tribal cash reserves increase and are maintained
through-the-cycle at the
tribe's stated goal of providing for 25% of annual governmental
expenditures;
and Yuma area's economic conditions continue to improve or
remain stable.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Casino level debt/EBITDA increasing and remaining above 3x and
3.5 including
the GO bonds;
--A substantial decrease in tribal reserves or a change of
financial policies to
maintain lower cash reserves;
--The tribe failing to maintain prudent fiscal management
policies (i.e.
adjusting governmental spending to match casino distributions
and other revenue
sources).
CRITERIA VARIATION
Fitch utilizes the 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers' criteria to derive Quechan's transaction
specific ratings.
Fitch is identifying a variation of this criteria substantiated
by the unique
recovery prospects for the GO bonds, in which the GO bonds are
adjusted to be on
par with the IDR.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is adequate with the unrestricted cash at the tribal
level
commensurate with the size of the tribe and its governmental
budget, though this
is set to improve over the next few years. Available liquidity
on the casino
side is minimal but adequate for operating needs when taking
into account the
healthy free cash flow (FCF) at the casino enterprise before
distributions to
the tribe, as well as the credit facility covenants that limit
tribal
distributions based on cash flow. Quechan's nearest maturity is
in 2018 for the
term loan, which Fitch expects to be refinanced.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Quechan Indian Tribe
--Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive;
--Tribal economic development bonds upgraded to 'BB-/RR2' from
'B+/RR2';
--Governmental project bonds upgraded to 'B/RR4' from 'B-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joe Fontana
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4968
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0899
Committee Chairperson
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria
(pub. 16 Jun
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001