(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based
Hua Nan
Commercial Bank's (HNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'A-' from
'BBB+' and its National Long-Term Rating to 'AA(twn)' from
'AA-(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has upgraded the
bank's
Viability Rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
The IDR upgrade reflects the increased flexibility the Taiwan
sovereign has to
support state-controlled HNB, if needed. Fitch upgraded Taiwan's
rating to 'AA-'
from 'A+' in October 2016 due to its improved fiscal profile.
The upgrade of
HNB's National Long-Term Rating reflects its enhanced credit
strength from
stronger state support, which is now more comparable with
'AA(twn)' domestic
peers.
The Viability Rating upgrade reflects HNB's strengthened risk
buffer and
improved earnings quality; both measures are now comparable with
'bbb' rated
peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
HNB's IDRs and National Ratings reflect the strong propensity of
the state to
support HNB. The state has a controlling 33% stake in HNB's sole
parent, Hua Nan
Financial Holding Company, and the group has long-term links
with the state and
is of significant systemic importance. HNB is Taiwan's
third-largest bank by
branch numbers with a near 6% deposit market share.
HNB's National Long-Term Rating is at the high-end of the
national rating scale,
reflecting low default risk relative to domestic peers due to
strong state
support, if needed.
VIABILITY RATING
HNB's Viability Rating reflects its adequate capitalisation
relative to its
moderate risk profile and satisfactory profitability. Fitch
believes the bank
will continue to improve its capital profile through earnings
generation and
measured credit growth. The bank aims to meet higher Pillar II
regulatory
capital requirement by adding a 200bp buffer for offshore
expansion by 2018
under Taiwan's Basel III capital regime. Its Fitch Core Capital
ratio rose to
around 10.8% at end-2016 (end-2014: 9.9%), which is comparable
with similarly
rated regional peers.
HNB has enhanced revenue from fee-income generation and to a
lesser extent,
margin uplift in offshore lending over the previous few years.
Its profitability
has now approached the sector average with a return on assets of
around 0.6% in
2016 (2012: 0.4%). Fee income increased to 0.3% of earning
assets in 2016, from
0.2% in 2012, following continued efforts to drive wealth
management sales
through its large branch network and retail customer base. Fitch
expects
earnings to remain stable in 2017-2018, with easing margin
compression and fee
income generation helping offset a modest rise in credit costs
amid the slow
economy in Taiwan and China.
At the same time, the bank's risk profile remains moderate. Near
20% of HNB's
mortgages are extended to government employees and are low-risk.
Its large
exposures also mostly involve lending to government and
state-owned companies
and are guaranteed by the state. Exposure to China remained a
modest 6% of total
assets in 3Q16 in line with the government's 'New Southbound
Policy' to reduce
concentration risk to China and increase lending to southeast
Asia countries.
Fitch expects HNB to manage its offshore exposure to Asian
emerging market well,
due to its modest growth appetite. These exposures increased
rapidly in
2015-2016 from a low base and are currently at less than 2% of
total assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes in
Taiwan's ability and willingness to support HNB could lead to
changes in its
Issuer Default Ratings, National Ratings, Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor. Fitch expects state support to remain steadfast in the
near to medium
term.
VIABILITY RATING
A Viability Rating downgrade would likely come from any
excessive growth in high
risk Asia-Pacific emerging market that substantially weakens
HNB's risk profile.
Prospects for an upgrade are limited, as a significant
improvement in balance
sheet strength is less likely in the near term.
A credit update on HNB will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com
The rating actions are as follows:
HNB:
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(twn)' from
'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'
Support Rating revised to '1' from '2'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Suite 1306, 13F No. 205, Dunhwa North Road
Songshan District
Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020276
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001