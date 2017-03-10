(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Lipetsk Region - Rating Action
Report
here
MOSCOW, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russian
Lipetsk Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'BB+' from
'BB' and affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
The National
Long-Term Rating has been upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'
and withdrawn.
The Outlook on the Long-Term Ratings is Stable.
The region's senior debt ratings have been upgraded to long-term
local currency
'BB+' from 'BB'. The region's senior debt National long-term
rating has been
upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)' and withdrawn.
The upgrade reflects the region's better-than-expected operating
performance,
which resulted in a low deficit before debt variation and
corresponding decrease
in debt.
The National ratings are being withdrawn because Fitch has
withdrawn its Russian
National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory framework
for credit
rating agencies in Russia (see Fitch Ratings Withdraws National
Scale Ratings in
the Russian Federation dated 23 December 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB+' ratings reflect the region's sound budgetary
performance with an
operating margin close to 15% and sound liquidity. They also
take into account
the high concentration of the regional economy in ferrous
metallurgy, which
makes Lipetsk region vulnerable to steel market fluctuations,
leading to
volatile tax revenue.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Sound Budgetary Performance
Lipetsk Region continued to demonstrate sound operating results
on a sustained
basis, despite a drop in the operating margin in 2016. The
latter decreased to
13.1% from a peak of 14.7% in 2015, after a stronger rouble
negatively affected
the revenue of the region's top taxpayer, export-oriented
Novolipetsk Steel
Plant (BBB-/Stable). Positively, financial sector profits
accelerated
significantly. Other contributors were excise duties, which rose
38% due to a
tariff increase for petrochemicals, while personal income tax
proceeds grew 5.5%
amid growth of salaries across all sectors. Deficit before debt
variation stood
at a modest 0.9%.
Fitch forecasts the region will stabilise its operating margin
at 13%-15% over
the medium-term. Its industrialised economy with a focus on the
steel sector
will gain from Russia's economic recovery. Fitch projects
Russia's GDP will
return to a growth of 1.3% in 2017, and that the region will run
modest deficits
of 1%-2% over the medium term, leading to broadly stable debt.
The volatility of the region's finances is partly mitigated by
the
administration's prudent approach, which sets aside excess tax
proceeds in cash
reserves and keeps expenses under control. This led to a cash
balance of RUB4.4
billion at end-2016, which constituted about 10% of the region's
full-year
operating revenue.
Medium:
Direct Risk Decrease
Direct risk decreased further to 37.5% of current revenue in
2016 from 43.2% in
2015, while the debt payback ratio improved to a sound 3.6 years
from 3.9 years.
The administration used accumulated cash reserves to pay down
the region's most
expensive loans and finance the deficit, saving interest
expenses. Fitch's
baseline scenario forecasts the region's direct risk will
stabilise at below 40%
in the medium-term.
As with most regions in Russia, Lipetsk Region is exposed to
refinancing
pressure in 2017-2019 when 91% of direct risk (RUB15.9 billion
as of end-2016)
matures. Despite a concentrated debt maturity profile, the
region has manageable
refinancing risks due to moderate debt levels, sound liquidity
and access to
federal loans. For 2017 refinancing needs are limited to RUB4.5
billion (26% of
total outstanding debt), which is fully covered by cash
reserves.
The ratings also consider the following rating factors:
Strong but Concentrated Economy
Lipetsk Region has a fairly well-developed industrialised
economy with a focus
on the ferrous metallurgy sector, supporting wealth metrics
above the national
median. In 2016, gross regional product grew 2.2%, which is
better than the
wider Russian economy (a 0.4% fall). The ferrous metallurgy
sector contributed
58% of the region's industrial output and around 37% of total
tax proceeds in
2016, making the regional economy vulnerable to fluctuations in
the domestic and
international steel markets.
Weak Institutional Framework
Fitch views the region's credit profile as being constrained by
the weak Russian
institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter
record of stable
development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of Russian
local and regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by
the frequent
reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within
government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin sustainably above 15%, accompanied by sound
debt metrics
with a direct risk-to-current balance (2016: 3.6 years) being in
line with the
weighted average debt maturity profile (2016: 2.5 years), would
lead to an
upgrade.
Growth of direct risk, accompanied by deterioration in the
operating margin
leading to debt payback to above 10 years on a sustained basis,
would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 05
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analytical
purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020403
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
