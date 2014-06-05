RPT-Fitch Upgrades Santander Holdings USA's LT IDR to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (Reuters) -

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This action follows Fitch’s recent rating action on SHUSA’s parent company, Banco Santander SA (refer to press release titled ‘Fitch Upgrades Santander and BBVA to ‘A-'; Stable Outlook’, dated May 29, 2014 for additional information). See the full list of rating actions at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco Santander SA, SHUSA’s ratings are driven by its parent company. SHUSA’s ratings are notched one level below its parent, since it is strategically important to, but not considered a core subsidiary of Banco Santander SA by Fitch. Thus, with Banco Santander SA’s upgrade to ‘A-', SHUSA’s support-driven IDR was upgraded to ‘BBB+'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

Since SHUSA’s ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of Banco Santander SA, changes in Banco Santander SA’s ratings may result in changes to SHUSA‘s’ IDRs and Outlook. Banco Santander SA’s Rating Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

SHUSA’s support-driven IDR has historically been one notch below Banco Santander SA, reflecting Fitch’s view that SHUSA is strategically important to Banco Santander SA, though not core. Since SHUSA’ support reflects institutional support, no support rating floor is assigned.

In the event Fitch views SHUSA as no longer strategically important to Banco Santander SA, its support rating could be downgraded. If it were downgraded, SHUSA‘S IDR would be notched down from the parent company by two or more notches.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Given that SHUSA does not have a VR, the subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SHUSA and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from SHUSA’s IDR in accordance with Fitch’s assessment of each instrument’s respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in the SHUSA’s IDR, which is linked to Banco Santander SA.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY

SHUSA’s IDRs are equalized with those of Santander Bank, N.A., reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Should SHUSA’s holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR from the ratings of Santander Bank, N.A.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS

SHUSA’s uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company’s IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by SHUSA and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in SHUSA’s long- and short-term IDRs.

The following ratings are upgraded:

Santander Holdings USA

--Long-term IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable from Negative;

--Senior Unsecured to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’;

Santander Bank, N.A. (Formerly Sovereign Bank N.A.)

--Long-term IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable from Negative;

--Long-term deposit rating to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+';

--Subordinated debt to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-';

Sovereign Capital Trust VI

--Preferred stock to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-'.

Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Holdings

--Preferred stock to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'.

The following ratings are affirmed:

Santander Holdings USA

--Support at ‘2’;

--Short-term IDR at ‘F2’.

--Commercial paper at ‘F2’;

Santander Bank, N.A.

--Short-term IDR at ‘F2’;

--Support Rating at ‘2’;

--Short-term deposit rating at ‘F2’;