Fitch Upgrades SDM, Affirms Four Other Russian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC SDM-Bank's (SDM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Chelindbank (Chelind) at 'BB-', Rosevrobank (REB) and Locko-bank (Locko) at 'B+' and SKB-Bank (SKB) at 'B'. All of the ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS OF ALL FIVE BANKS The IDRs of each of the five banks are driven by their stand-alone strength, as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs). The ratings reflect the limited franchises and market shares of each of the banks and, to varying degrees, uncertainty over the long-term sustainability of their business models and governance/key person risks related to their narrow ownership. The ratings also take into account potential cyclicality in the performance of the Russian economy and the banking sector, meaning that the banks' performance could be volatile over time. At the same time, the banks' ratings also take into account their generally sound current financial metrics and already significant track records, which include their quite smooth negotiation of the 2008-2009 crisis. Chelind's higher ratings relative to peers reflect its strong loss absorption capacity, conservative management and, in Fitch's view, somewhat more sustainable franchise. The lower ratings of SKB are driven by its tighter capitalisation, rapid growth and higher-risk retail lending products. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SDM'S IDRS AND VR SDM's upgrade reflects its extended track record of reasonable asset quality, comfortable liquidity and adequate profitability, the stability to date of its franchise and funding and conservative management. However, the ratings continue to consider the questionable longer-term sustainability of SDM's relationship-driven business model and the bank's limited size by international standards resulting, among other things, in significant concentrations on both sides of its balance sheet. At end-2012 SDM's reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans 90 days overdue) were a modest 1.8%, while a further 0.8% were rolled over. Although SDM's loan book concentration remains high (the 20 largest exposures comprised 50% of the end-2012 loan book, or 2.2x Fitch Core Capital (FCC)), Fitch is comfortable with the quality of most of the largest exposures as they are either short-term working capital loans to local medium-sized trade companies or real estate-related project finance loans which are reasonably secured with already operational properties with low loan-to-value ratios (LTVs). SDM's customer funding equalled 95% of end-2012 liabilities and is mostly attracted from long-standing clients. Fitch identified some customers (7.5% of end-2012 liabilities) which could be in some way connected to SDM's management and/or the controlling private shareholder. However, risks are mitigated by the bank's healthy liquidity position, with the buffer of liquid assets sufficient to withstand outflow of 38% of deposits. Liquidity is also supported by the relatively fast amortizing loan book (average loan book turnover is 12 months) and the bank's proven ability to de-leverage under stress. SDM's capital position is reasonable for the rating category, with a FCC of 16% at end-2012. However, in light of significant loan concentrations, SDM's loss absorption capacity is moderate, with the bank at end-2012 able to absorb credit losses equal to 5% of the loan book before breaching minimum regulatory capital requirements. Fitch expects internal capital generation and loan growth to be broadly in line for the foreseeable future, meaning that, barring unexpected losses, the capital position is likely to remain largely unchanged. KEY RATING DRIVERS: CHELIND'S IDRS AND VR The affirmation of Chelind's ratings reflects the bank's sound reported financial metrics, including its solid profitability, adequate capitalisation and reasonable asset quality. The ratings also reflect Fitch's view that the bank's business model and credit profile should be more sustainable than at similar-sized Russian peers given Chelind's significant franchise in its home Chelyabinsk region and the bank's conservative management and limited risk appetite. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the bank's limited prospects for further growth and diversification and potential cyclicality of the heavily industrialised economy in Chelind's home region. Chelind's recent solid profitability (net interest margin of 8.6% and return on average assets of 2.2% in 2012) is underpinned by its quite high lending rates, moderate funding costs (supported by the bank's well-recognised local brand) and limited impairment charges at the current point in the credit cycle. NPLs decreased to 5.4% at end-2012 from 7% at end-2011 and 10% at end-2010, in part due to loan growth, and recent NPL generation has been low. Chelind has a significant presence in the Chelyabinsk region (10% of regional retail deposits, 13% of regional SME loans at end-2012) through its 29 branches and 22 sub-branches. At end-Q113, Chelind's liquidity cushion was comfortable (liquid assets covered 25% of customer deposits), given the bank's predominantly retail customer base and rather granular funding, with the 20 largest depositors accounting for 14% of liabilities. Capitalisation is higher than at peers, with a FCC ratio of 23% at end-2012 and a regulatory capital ratio of 16.8% at end-Q113, although fixed assets, including revaluations, accounted for a significant 49% of FCC at end-2012. KEY RATING DRIVERS: LOCKO'S IDRS AND VR The affirmation of Locko's IDRs and VR reflects moderate improvements in the bank's capitalisation, adequate profitability for a universal commercial bank (16.8% return on equity in 2012 under IFRS) and solid reported asset quality. However, the ratings also reflect the bank's limited franchise, moderate concentrations in the loan book with significant exposure to real estate development and rental business (65% of FCC), some uncertainty as to underlying credit quality and significant refinancing risk steaming from wholesale borrowings, at the moment moderately mitigated by the cushion of liquid assets on balance sheet. At end-2012, Locko reported a low NPL ratio of 1.1%. However, Locko's practice of rolling over credit lines prior to maturity may distort real loan quality, while also shortening the reported maturity of the loan book and improving regulatory liquidity ratios. The largest 20 corporate loan exposures comprised 22% of the total book (or 1.1x of FCC) at the same date; however, Fitch views certain borrowers (with a combined exposure of 20% of FCC) operating in the development sector as potentially interconnected, suggesting somewhat higher concentrations than reported. The FCC ratio was a reasonable 16.8% at end-2012. As of end-Q113, Locko had RUB12.3bn of wholesale funding which might need to be repaid within a 12 month period (including RUB10bn of local bonds with put options), representing 20% of total liabilities. To manage this, Locko plans to set coupons in line with market rates on its bonds with put options in order to retain this funding, and is also considering a further RUB3bn bond issue in H213, although both measures will depend on favourable market conditions, Fitch understands. The available liquidity buffer (cash and equivalents, net short-term interbank loans and unpledged bonds eligible for repo with the Central Bank) comprised RUB16bn, equal to 25% of liabilities, at end-Q113, mitigating refinancing risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS: REB'S IDRS AND VR REB's ratings reflect the bank's solid profitability, reasonable asset quality and comfortable liquidity cushion. However, the ratings are constrained by the bank's limited franchise (focused primarily on the Moscow region), tightly managed regulatory capital and some uncertainty over the long-term sustainability of the bank's cheap customer funding. REB's asset quality remains reasonable, with NPLs comprising a moderate 3% of the end-2012 loan book. Fitch views REB's corporate loan book as being of moderate risk, as it is dominated by short- to medium-term working capital exposures with reasonable collateral in most cases. At the same time, the agency has concerns about the poor reported financial standing of some of REB's largest borrowers and expects additional problems if there is a marked deterioration in the operating environment. REB's solid profitability (ROAA and ROAE in 2012 were a high 3.1% and 23.7%, respectively) is underpinned by the low cost of funding, which in turn is driven by the high proportion of almost interest-free current accounts of corporate clients (roughly 50% of end-2012 liabilities). At least 20% of these funds came from state-controlled and budget-financed entities at end Q113. Fitch has some concerns about the sustainability of these funds, although they are rather granular and there is a long-term track record of them being relatively resilient to stresses. At end-February 2013, REB's liquidity buffer was sufficient to withstand a 50% deposit outflow. REB's FCC ratio was a reasonable 12% at end-2012. However, the regulatory (total) capital ratio was a moderate 11.5% at end-2012, meaning the bank had capacity to withstand only 3% of additional credit losses. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SKB'S IDRS AND VR The affirmation of SKB's ratings reflects still fast growth in long-term unsecured retail lending, resulting in a largely unseasoned retail book, and modest capitalisation. The ratings also take into account SKB's growing franchise, the increased diversification of its revenue base, reasonable liquidity position and currently adequate reported asset quality. SKB significantly expanded its retail business after the crisis, with an exceptionally fast growth rate of about 90% per annum in 2010-2011. In 2012 growth moderated to 30%, mainly due to base effects, while in absolute terms the pace of expansion remained approximately the same. This, together with the bank's focus on long-term unsecured retail lending (average duration of portfolio about five years) results in a largely unseasoned portfolio, which may demonstrate higher loss rates when loans mature, especially if economic conditions deteriorate. At end-2012, the bank reported NPLs equal to 8.2% of the portfolio, fully covered by impairment reserves. SKB's FCC ratio at end-2012 was a moderate 8%, and the 12.4% regulatory capital ratio at end-Q113 meant that the bank was able to absorb additional losses equal to only a modest 3.2% of the loan book before breaching the minimum 10% capital adequacy ratio level. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS Upside potential for Chelind, REB, Locko and SDM's ratings is limited given current rating levels and the banks' limited franchises. However, REB's ratings could be upgraded in case of a material strengthening of the bank's regulatory capital position and funding base, and Locko could be upgraded in case of a reduction in loan concentrations, in particular to the real estate sector, and refinancing risks. The ratings of each of the four banks could be downgraded in case of a marked deterioration in the operating environment, resulting in weaker asset quality and capitalisation, or a significant increase in risk appetite, causing a weakening of underwriting standards. Upward pressure on SKB's ratings could result from further deceleration in growth rates, an extended track record of reasonable asset quality as the loan book seasons and a strengthening of the bank's capitalisation. Higher loss rates as the portfolio matures, resulting in weaker performance and capitalisation, could put downward pressure on the ratings if not offset by equity injections. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SDM'S AND LOCKO'S SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND LOCKO'S SUBORDINATED DEBT SDM's and Locko's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the banks' Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. Locko's subordinated debt rating is notched once off its VR in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Any changes to the banks' VRs would likely impact the ratings of both senior and subordinated debt. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of the five banks reflect their small size and limited franchises, making government support uncertain. In Fitch's view, support from the banks' private shareholders can also not be relied upon. An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of a Support Rating. SDM Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A-(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'A-(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)' Chelind Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable REB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)', Outlook Stable Locko Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B(exp)', Recovery Rating 'RR5' SKB Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst (SDM, REB) Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst (Locko, SKB) Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst (Chelind) Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst (SDM, REB, SKB) Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Secondary Analyst (Chelind) Maria Kuraeva Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Secondary Analyst (Locko) Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chair James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 