Fitch Upgrades Synergy to 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based OAO Synergy's (Synergy) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation of a stabilising Russian duty-paid vodka market, with better visibility of Synergy's future revenues and profits thanks to the cancellation of previously planned excise duties increases in 2015-2016. The ratings are also supported by Synergy's leading market position, improving product diversification and adequate pricing power demonstrated in 2013-2014, despite sharp excise duty increases. Although Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) to remain mildly negative and constrained by fairly high but scalable capex as well as lower EBITDA margin, leverage should remain moderate. The ratings also factor in Synergy's financial flexibility resulting from a strong liquidity cushion and limited exposure to FX risks, which largely protects the company from potential negative implications of the current economic situation in Russia. KEY RATING DRIVERS No Excise Increases in 2015-2016 Over the past five years, excise duties on ethanol have more than doubled with the sharpest increases introduced in 2013 and 2014. This encouraged consumers to migrate to cheaper illegally produced spirits and resulted in a decline in the duty-paid vodka market. The recently announced cancellation of excise duty increases previously planned for 2015-2016 will facilitate the market's stabilisation. This should benefit Synergy, preventing further contraction of the duty-paid vodka market and supporting its sales volumes and its ability to pass through cost increases to customers. Improving Diversification Although still heavily exposed to the Russian vodka market, Synergy is improving its diversification by developing its brandy and whisky production, widening its portfolio of imported alcoholic beverages and increasing its exports (2013: altogether 18% of revenues). We expect distribution division's revenues to more than double by 2017, which would contribute to product diversification and support Synergy's top line growth. EBITDA Margin Under Pressure Synergy's EBITDA margin decreased to 11.8% in 1H14 (1H13: 12.9%) as a result of higher wages connected with newly established sales force for distribution business. We do not expect Synergy's EBITDA to return to pre-2014 levels in the medium term as the beneficial effect from expanding sales of own-produced premium-priced products will be offset by increasing contribution of less profitable imported brands and growing marketing expenses. Low Leverage Despite Higher Capex Synergy's mid-term deleveraging prospects are limited as deteriorating EBITDA margin and higher capex related to a new warehouse construction will result in mildly negative FCF over the medium term. However, Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to peak at over 3.0x in 2014 but to remain between 2.5x-3.0x in 2015-2018 (2013: 2.5x), which is still conservative and commensurate with the rating. Leading Market Position Synergy enjoys a leading market position in Russia, which is supported by a portfolio of strong brands, a more developed distribution platform and larger scale of operations compared with most competitors. We expect Synergy to be able to protect its sales volumes in 2015-2016 despite deteriorating consumer environment in Russia as the major part of its spirits revenues is still related to sales of low- and medium-priced brands, which showed resilience to the economic downturn in 2008-2009. Limited Rouble Depreciation Impact The recent sharp depreciation of the rouble will be generally neutral for Synergy as all of its debt and most of its costs are in local currency. The only operations exposed to FX risks are imports of spirits and wine. However, these risks are partially mitigated by the fact that Synergy's major supply contracts are denominated in roubles. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - Deterioration of FFO-adjusted leverage above 4.0x. - Persistently negative FCF margin (high-single-digit) from heavy working capital or capex, or aggressive acquisitive activity not mitigated by asset disposal or equity injections. - EBITDAR margin dropping to the low teens. - Further unexpected regulatory changes in the Russian spirits sector that may put more pressure on sales and profitability. Positive: An upgrade is unlikely in the coming two years, given the company's geographic concentration on one competitive market and its smaller size compared with larger industry peers. However, it could be considered should this change, and subject to: - FCF turning and remaining positive, with EBITDAR margin maintained around 15%; - FFO-adjusted leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis; - Maintenance of strong liquidity. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Adequate Liquidity The debt maturity profile is skewed towards 2015 and Synergy's short-term debt amounted to RUB2.8bn as of June 2014. Despite our expectation of negative FCF in 2014, adequate liquidity is supported by available cash of RUB423m as of end-June 2014 and RUB8.3bn of undrawn credit facilities as of October 2014. 