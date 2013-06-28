RPT-Fitch upgrades Thomas Cook Group plc to 'B'; outlook positive

June 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Thomas Cook Group plc’s (TCG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ and senior unsecured rating to ‘B+'/RR3 from ‘B-'/RR4. The IDR and senior unsecured rating have been removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP), where they were placed on 16 May 2013. The Outlook on the IDR is Positive.

Fitch has also assigned a final rating of ‘B+'/‘RR3’ to the new EUR525m 7.75% senior unsecured notes issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc, which are guaranteed by TCG. The notes rank pari passu with the new bank debt and existing notes. The terms of the final documentation conform to the information already received.

The upgrade follows the completion of TCG’s GBP1.6bn refinancing plan, which includes the three financing elements: 1) GBP430.9m gross proceeds from a placing and rights issue; 2) a new EUR525m 7.75%senior unsecured notes maturing in 2020 issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc, guaranteed by Thomas Cook plc; and 3) a GPP691m revolving credit facility (RCF) facility maturing in 2017. The latter incorporates a GBP300m RCF facility and GBP200m bonding facility (GBP30m maturing in 2015 and a GBP170m in 2017) plus an equivalent of GBP191m additional RCF available for the purpose to repay at maturity the EUR400m, 6.75% notes due in 22 June 2015.

Fitch expects that the refinancing and the already-announced group “transformation plan” are likely to result in a further improvement in both the group’s profitability and adjusted leverage ratios. The Positive Outlook reflects upside potential, albeit constrained at this point by further inherent execution risks associated with the full realisation of the results of the company’s transformation plan.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Improved Debt Maturity Profile and Liquidity Headroom:

Fitch views the group’s refinancing proposal as positive as it will extend the 2015 bank debt maturities to 2017 and has partly already ensured the refinancing of its June 2015 EUR400m senior unsecured notes. This leaves the company more flexibility to concentrate on its turnaround plan until 2015. Expected Recovery For Creditors Upon Default:

TCG’s recovery ratings reflect Fitch’s expectations that the enterprise value of the company in a default scenario - and resulting recovery for its creditors would be maximised in a going-concern approach, rather than liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business. The distressed multiple applied across both scenarios is 4.5x. The recovery rate for the senior unsecured debt is estimated at ‘RR3’ (51%-70%). However, Fitch notes that the company has previously obtained secured bank funding to the amount of GBP200m. If this happens again, the recovery rate on the unsecured classes of debt could be reduced from the current level of ‘RR3’ (51%-70%).

Turnaround Plan:

The group is undertaking a comprehensive turnaround of its UK business as well as a group-wide cost-cutting programme. The aim of these measures is to improve EBIT from 2012 to 2015 by GBP390m (GBP140m UK turnaround and GBP250m group-wide cost-cutting). The transformation plan entails inherent execution risks, although Fitch notes that the majority of the improvement is driven by cutting costs that have been clearly identified. However, the full achievement will be subject to external factors such as the fluctuation of jet fuel prices, FX changes and any external shocks disrupting international tourism.

Competitive, Low-Margin Industry:

Competition in the sector remains intense, notably from low-cost airlines and the rapid development of online companies. Fitch considers TCG’s target of increasing online penetration as critical to address customer booking behaviour, notably in the UK. The group targets increasing its share of passengers booking online to more than 50% from 34% by FY15. The main risk lies with the group’s ability to create an online platform that works efficiently across all group functions.

Exceptional Costs:

TCG reported high exceptional costs of GBP129.9m at FYE12. Fitch understands that exceptional costs will be reduced over 2013-2015 to approximately GBP100m, mainly related to the group’s restructuring plans. However, the group will also incur restructuring costs related to its French operation.

Disposals:

The group divested businesses (GBP122.7m) and carried out some sale and lease-back transactions on its aircraft (GBP189.4m) in order to improve liquidity and stabilise its debt level in FY12. Fitch expects more modest divestments in the next three years. Management has identified potential for GBP100m-GBP150m of gross proceeds from sales of non-core assets.

Seasonality and Leverage:

Working-capital cash outflow increases during September to December as it is a traditionally quieter holiday period. The working capital swing throughout the year is about GBP850m. From September to December Fitch will continue to conservatively adjust its year-end debt (September) by GBP700m, although acknowledges that successful implementation of the group’s working capital initiatives is likely to reduce this amount.

Improved Credit Metrics:

Fitch expects the new capital structure to delever faster than it initially envisaged in the next two years thanks to the group’s turnaround plan and equity injection. Fitch notes that gross debt will initially increase post refinancing due to the low level of undrawn bank debt at September 2012 and the issuance of the new senior unsecured notes. Fitch expects adjusted leverage (assuming a seasonal GBP700m working capital swing) to decrease to below 3.5x by FY15 from 6.0x at FY12.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:

- Generating positive free cash flow (including restructuring and exceptional costs)

- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/ gross interest plus rents above 2.2x

- Improvement of the group’s operating margin towards 4%

- Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 3x or lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital swing)/EBITDAR below 4x Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents below 2x

- Group operating margin below 3%

- Lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital swing)/EBITDAR above 5x

- Total liquidity headroom below GBP200m