RPT-Fitch upgrades TRC S.p.A. Italian ABS special servicer rating

Sept 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded TRC S.p.A.’s (TRC) Italian asset backed securities (ABS) Special Servicer Rating to ‘ABSS3’ from ‘ABSS3-'.

The upgrade reflects primarily TRC’s knowledgeable approach to special servicing non-performing assets with high exposure to southern Italy. TRC has specialised in servicing unsecured loans for 21 years and has long-existing/established working relationships with local door-to-door collection agencies. In Fitch’s view, the difficult economic environment in southern Italy requires local expertise, which puts TRC in a strong position compared with potential new market entrants.

The rating is supported by the take on of new third-party servicing mandates, which have helped the company to grow its portfolio significantly. During the 15 months prior to 31 December 2012, TRC increased its assets under management by 65% and 28%, by value and volume respectively. At year-end 2012, the company managed 41% (by value) of its portfolio as a third party servicer.

The rating also reflects TRC’s investments in IT. Technological enhancements include up-to-date customer relationship management (CRM) software and IT helpdesk technology. TRC’s reporting capability is extensive but there is scope for further automation. In addition, the company has reviewed its business continuity planning and has a detailed business continuity management plan that is fit for purpose. Fitch’s previous concerns with regards to the preliminary automation of the company’s processes have largely been addressed. While Fitch views these efforts favourably, the agency considers there is further need for the company to align with industry standards.

TRC does not benefit from the support of a rated parent. TRC’s revenues decreased slightly in 2012, resulting in a net loss for the first time within the past three years of financial statements provided to Fitch.

The rating incorporates TRC’s weak risk management regime. In Fitch’s opinion, insufficient resource is dedicated to internal audit. To date, no formalised internal audit of the servicing operation has been undertaken. Internal control and risk management are heavily dependent on management oversight through the CFO. Fitch considers this is only marginally mitigated through one client audit undertaken during 2012 and an in-house compliance function.

Fitch views positively the level of training provided by TRC. Training hours for staff increased to 35 hours from 27 hours in 2011 mainly due to a tailored training course for 14 apprentices. This is supported by a clearly documented training plan that shows the good mixture of training courses provided covering functional, technical and soft skills.

As of 31 December 2012, TRC’s total non-performing loan portfolio comprised 324,812 loans totalling EUR1.54bn gross book value (GBV; 2011: 253,406 loans; EUR0.94bn GBV). The entire portfolio is unsecuritised and comprises unsecured consumer loans (71%), and prime loans (auto/credit card; 25%). The underlying assets under management have a geographic exposure to southern Italy with the majority of assets (44%), followed by northwest (24%), central Italy and Northeast (21% and 11%, respectively).

Fitch used its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer’s operations and financial condition, with the former including a comparison - where appropriate - against similar Italian servicers and German ABS servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by TRC.