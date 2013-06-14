RPT-Fitch upgrades Turkey's Bursa to 'BB'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa’s Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ and National Long-Term rating to ‘AA-(tur)’ from ‘A+(tur)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade reflects a deficit reduction leading to a stabilisation of debt relative to current revenue, strong budgetary performance and improving self-financing capacity on capex. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that Bursa will be able to service its high indebtedness despite significant exposure to foreign currency denominated debt.

Bursa’s operating margin increased to 48% in 2012 from 43% a year earlier. This was supported by strong growth of tax revenue by 18% in 2012 and the administration’s control of growth of expenditure. Fitch forecasts that strong operating margins will continue to result in safe debt servicing capacity in 2013-2015.

The municipality had high direct debt at 132% of current revenue at end-2012. However, a reduction of the deficit, strong growth of revenue and local currency appreciation in 2012 noticeably reduced Bursa’s debt in relative terms from 146% of current revenue in 2011. Bursa’s deficit before debt movement improved to 7% of total revenue in 2012 from 56% in 2011. Moreover, strong operating performance results in safe debt coverage ratios.

Bursa’s external debt represented 49% of direct risk at end-2012 and amounted to TRY447m obtained from international financial institutions. It is guaranteed by the National Treasury. However, the debt exposes Bursa to significant unhedged foreign currency risk. Depreciation of the Turkish lira in 2008 and 2011 had considerable adverse effects on the budget.

Turkish metropolitan administrations have high capital expenditure responsibilities, primarily in transport infrastructure. Bursa’s capex peaked in 2011 at 53% of total expenditure. However, capex declined to 45% of total expenditure in 2012, strengthening Bursa’s self-funding capacity. Current balance could cover 65% of capex in 2012, up from 37% in 2011. Fitch expects Bursa’s capex to stabilise at about 40% of total expenditure in 2013-2015.

Bursa’s public sector consists of five entities contributing to Bursa’s TRY194m indirect risk at end-2012. Most of the debt (83%) relates to the provider of water services. The public sector debt is self-supporting. Similar to other large metropolitan areas, Bursa supports its public sector with regular operating and capital transfers.

Bursa is the fourth-largest contributor to national GDP with a share of 4% and accounting for about 3% of the national population in 2011. It has a fairly diversified economy that provides a stable and dynamic tax base for the local budget. Bursa is the centre of the nation’s automotive industry. Continued diversification of the economy will further strengthen the tax base.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Sustained strong budgetary performance and continued reduction of debt would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, sharp increase of external and domestic debt leading to pressure on debt coverage ratios would lead to a downgrade.