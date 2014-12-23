Fitch Upgrades Two Egyptian Banks on Sovereign Upgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of National Bank of Egypt SAE (NBE) and Egypt-based Commercial International Bank (CIB) to 'B' from 'B-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, we have upgraded NBE's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-' and affirmed CIB's VR at 'b'. We have also upgraded NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings to '4' from '5' and revised the Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'B' from 'B-'. NBE's National Long-term Rating has been upgraded to 'AA(egy)' from 'AA-(egy)'. We have affirmed Credit Agricole Egypt's (CAE) Support Rating at '4' and its National Long- and Short-term Ratings at 'AA+(egy)' and 'F1+(egy)', respectively. The Long-term IDR of National Bank of Egypt (UK) Ltd (NBEUK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBE, has been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, its Support Rating has been upgraded to '4' from '5'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions reflect Fitch's upgrade of Egypt's sovereign rating to 'B' from 'B-' (see 'Fitch Upgrades Egypt to 'B'; Outlook Stable', dated 19 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). Due to NBE's and CIB's almost exclusively domestic focus as well as their significant credit exposure to Egyptian sovereign debt we believe the correlation between bank risk and sovereign risk to be strong, underpinning the upgrade of NBE's VR, the upgrade of NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings and the revision of their SRFs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs NBE's and CIB's Long-term IDRs are driven by their respective VRs. The upgrade of NBE's VR to 'b' is primarily based on the following drivers: - NBE's significant exposure to Egyptian sovereign debt (47% at end-2013) and to a lesser extent, its sizeable lending exposure to public sector companies means that the credit quality of a large part of its balance sheet has improved following the sovereign upgrade. - Similarly, NBE's funding profile benefits to some extent from its affiliation with the Egyptian government (government and public sector deposits accounted for 12% of total deposits at end-2013). - The upgrade of Egypt's sovereign ratings also indicates that the likelihood of a further significant deterioration in Egypt's operating environment has decreased, which should lower the risk of outsized credit-related losses. Following the sovereign upgrade, CIB's VR is at the same level as the sovereign rating. While CIB's financial metrics are stronger and less volatile than those of its peers, its exposure to sovereign debt has increased in recent years, amounting to around 46% of total assets at end-3Q14. In our view, this increases the correlation between sovereign and bank risk, which means it is no longer appropriate to rate CIB's VR above the Egyptian sovereign rating (see 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). NBE's and CIB's VRs also share the following rating drivers: -Significant lending concentration, with the 20 largest customer exposures accounting for 45% (NBE) and 32% (CIB) of total loans at end-2013. -Acceptable asset quality with solid coverage ratios. However, in our view, asset quality is still vulnerable to the banks' significant lending concentration and economic volatility. -Adequate and broadly stable profitability despite limited lending opportunities in the domestic market. Nonetheless, earnings are to a large degree dependent on the banks' large sovereign debt positions and are affected by changes in government bond yields. -Adequate structural liquidity profiles with low loans/deposits ratios, strong buffers of liquid assets (almost exclusively Egyptian sovereign debt) and adequate access to foreign currency (largely US dollar) liquidity. -Reported capital ratios are just acceptable for NBE (Fitch core capital ratio of 11.2% at end-1H14) and adequate for CIB at 17.2%. However, in line with local regulation, domestic sovereign debt is 0% risk-weighted, which in our view does not reflect the significant credit risk from the banks' sovereign debt positions. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs NBE's and CIB's VRs and IDRs are primarily sensitive to changes in the operating environment, notably asset quality trends, as well as changes in Egypt's sovereign rating. For both banks, a combination of reduced lending concentration risks, reduced direct sovereign debt exposure and improvements in Egypt's sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade of their VRs and, consequently, their IDRs. Conversely, worsening asset quality, for instance from a large corporate default, ultimately affecting capitalisation or a sovereign downgrade could lead to a downgrade of the VRs. In addition, CIB's VR could be upgraded - and consequently be rated above the sovereign - as a result of lower direct sovereign debt exposure. As a private sector bank, we consider CIB has greater flexibility to adjust its risk profile to changes in the operating environment, for instance by prioritising loan book growth at the expense of sovereign debt investments should the domestic operating environment further improve. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The upgrade of NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings to '4' from '5' and revision of the SRFs to 'B' from 'B-' reflects the improved ability of the Egyptian authorities to provide support as reflected in the sovereign rating. Both SRFs are equalised with the Egyptian sovereign rating. While we believe the Egyptian state has a strong propensity to support NBE and CIB if required, its ability to do so is constrained by the state's still weak credit profile. NBE is wholly owned by the Egyptian government. It is Egypt's largest bank by assets, with a dominant domestic franchise, especially in customer deposits. It is also Egypt's biggest primary dealer in government debt. At end-2013, its market share of domestic lending and deposits was 21% and 26%, respectively. CIB is a listed bank with a diversified shareholder base. It is the leading domestic private sector bank with lending and deposit market shares of 8% each at end-2013. CAE's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that Credit Agricole (A/Stable) has a high propensity to support its Egyptian subsidiary. However, the likelihood of support is constrained by Egypt's sovereign rating and Credit Agricole's support propensity could change in the event of a severe deterioration in the Egyptian operating environment, which Fitch does not expect. CAE is about 60%-owned by Credit Agricole and is part of Credit Agricole's presence and strategy in the Middle East and North Africa. The Stable Outlook on NBE's and CIB's IDRs reflects that on Egypt's sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFs NBE's and CIB's Support Ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in Egypt's ability to provide support as reflected in the sovereign rating, as Fitch considers the sovereign's willingness to support domestic banks is, and will remain, strong. CAE's Support Rating is primarily sensitive to any change in Credit Agricole's propensity to provide support. Given CAE's small size compared with Credit Agricole (CAE accounted for 0.2% of group assets at end-1H14) as well as Credit Agricole's solid investment grade rating, the parent's ability to support is unquestionable and therefore not a primary rating sensitivity. Credit Agricole's willingness to provide support could be sensitive to a severe deterioration in Egypt's operating environment, although we do not consider this to be likely. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS NBE's, CIB's and CAE's National Ratings reflect their relative ranking in the market for local currency risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the relative ranking of the banks. The Outlooks on the National Ratings are Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation that the relative ranking of the three banks will remain stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY IDRs and SR NBEUK's IDRs are in line with its parent's IDRs. They reflect Fitch's view that there is a limited probability of support from the Egyptian state via NBE. The upgrade of NBEUK's Support Rating to '4' reflects the improved ability of NBE to provide support as reflected in its improved VR. Given that virtually all of NBE UK's funding and its main business are dependent on its connection to Egypt and Egyptian institutions (specifically government institutions), through NBE, and that NBEUK's strategy capitalises on NBE's franchise, Fitch has not assigned a VR to NBEUK. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY IDRs and SR NBEUK's ratings are broadly sensitive to the same factors as NBE's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: NBE Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating upgraded to 'AA(egy)' from 'AA-(egy)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)' Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-' Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5' Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-' Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'B' from 'B-' NBEUK Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5' CIB Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5' Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-' CAE National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Contact: Primary Analysts Christian Kuendig (NBE, CIB, CAE) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Laila Sadek (NBEUK) Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Zeinab Abdalla Analyst +971 4 424 1210 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 