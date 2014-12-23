Fitch Upgrades UniCredit Conditional Pass-Through OBG to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating: bbb+) EUR9.1bn conditional pass-through (CPT) mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) to 'AA+' from 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The CPT OBG are guaranteed by UniCredit OBG S.r.L. The upgrade follows UC's decision to revise the committed asset percentage (AP) to 80% from 82%. In addition it reflects the re-couponing of series 2012/12, 2012/15, 2013/2, 2013/3, 2013/4, 2013/1 and 2012/6 on 18 December 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on UC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity risk) and the 80% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 81.5% 'AA+' breakeven AP (down from 84% at 'AA'). The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the large cushion of six notches before a downgrade of UC's IDR would impact the OBG rating. This means the CPT OBG are less exposed to downward pressure on the IDR. The 80% AP which the issuer commits to, and which will be publicly disclosed in the investor report with reference to the calculation period ending on 31 December 2014, supports timely payments at 'AA-' and allows a two-notch uplift for recoveries given default. The breakeven AP for the 'AA+' rating of 81.5% (equivalent to 22.7% breakeven over-collateralisation (OC)), is driven by the credit loss component of 17.4% (up from 16.2% at 'AA'), due to the mixed composition of the cover pool, and by the 10% cash flow valuation (up from 8.7% at 'AA'). The cover pool's credit loss component reflects the 'AA+' rating default rate of 43.2% and the rating recovery rate of 65.1%. As of end-November 2014, 20.2% of the EUR15.2bn cover pool consisted of secured loans to Italian small and medium enterprises with the remainder being Italian residential mortgage loans, including loans granted to UC's employees (11% of the total). The high cash flow valuation component of 10% reflects the negative carry arising from the 28 quarters recovery lag that we assume Fitch assumes on average for the portfolio, which leads to Fitch's increasing interest rates scenario being the most stressful for this programme, by the open interest rate positions and by the set-off loss Fitch factors in its analysis due to the presence of UC employee loans. The asset disposal loss component is zero and reflects the absence of a forced asset sale given the CPT feature of the programme. The sum of the breakeven OC components is higher than the 22.7% 'AA+' breakeven OC because Fitch tests for at least 91% recoveries (instead of 100%) on the covered bonds assumed to be defaulted. The unchanged D-Cap of 8 reflects Fitch's minimal discontinuity risk assessment related to the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. Fitch believes that the CPT amortisation profile of the covered bonds and the extendible maturity of 38 years eliminate the risk of refinancing needs leading to a forced sale of the assets, should the recourse switch to the cover pool. The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects the covered bonds exemption from bail-in and Fitch's view that resolution by other means than liquidation is likely due to the issuer's global and domestic systemic importance and large size and complexity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UC's IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift, goes down to 'BB-' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to 3; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven level of 81.5%. Furthermore, if the programme AP reaches the maximum level allowed by the Italian covered bonds law of 100%, UC's CPT OBG would be downgraded to 'A'. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan, 20123 Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 