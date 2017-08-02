Fitch Upgrades Vicenza's Senior Debt to 'BBB' on Transfer to Intesa; Withdraws Vicenza's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Banca Popolare di Vicenza S.p.A. (Vicenza)'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), Viability Rating (VR), Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, as well as the bank's subordinated debt rating. Fitch has also upgraded Vicenza's senior unsecured bonds to 'BBB' from 'CCC'/'RR4 and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). At the same time, the state-guaranteed senior debt of Vicenza and another Italian bank Veneto Banca S.p.A. has been affirmed at 'BBB'. The bonds of both banks have been transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of Vicenza's senior unsecured bonds follows the conversion into Law of the 25 June 2017 Law Decree that placed Vicenza and Veneto Banca under liquidation. The conversion means that Fitch now considers the transfer of senior debt from Vicenza to IntesaSP final. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Vicenza's 'D' Long- and Short-Term IDRs and 'f' VR reflect that the bank has been placed into liquidation. Fitch is withdrawing Vicenza IDRs and VR as Vicenza has entered insolvency proceedings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Vicenza. The upgrade of the rating of senior unsecured debt originally issued by Vicenza and transferred to IntesaSP reflects Fitch's view that the transfer has become final, The rating is now in line with IntesaSP's senior unsecured debt rating. SR AND SRF The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that although external support is possible, and the regulatory action taken at Vicenza did not result in losses for the bank's senior creditors, external support cannot be relied upon. Senior creditors can no longer expect to receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. Vicenza's SR and SRF have been withdrawn in line with the withdrawal of the other issuer ratings. SUBORDINATED DEBT The rating of the subordinated Tier 2 debt issued by Vicenza reflects poor recovery prospects for the subordinated bondholders that remain in the entity that is being liquidated. The Italian State will become a senior creditor of the liquidated entity, which means that recovery prospects for junior creditors out of the liquidation are poor. The rating has been withdrawn in line with the withdrawal of Vicenza's issuer ratings. SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED SECURITIES Vicenza, Veneto Banca The long-term rating of the state-guaranteed debt is based on Italy's direct, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which covers payments of both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance under Law Decree 23 December 2016, n. 237, subsequently converted into Law 15/2017. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour the guarantee provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The state guarantee ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed senior obligations. As a result, the notes' long-term ratings are in line with Italy's 'BBB' Long-Term IDR. Under the Law, the notes have been transferred to IntesaSP. IntesaSP has the right to cancel the guarantee. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, SR, SRF, SUBORDINATED DEBT Not applicable. SENIOR DEBT The senior debt originally issued by Vicenza and transferred to IntesaSP is sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in IntesaSP's IDRs. IntesaSP's ratings could be downgraded if the bank does not meet its impaired loan reduction targets and its capital remains highly exposed to unreserved impaired loans. Similarly, deterioration in the bank's funding and liquidity would put pressure on the ratings, as would unnecessarily prioritising dividend distribution over capital retention. IntesaSP's ratings remain sensitive to deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. IntesaSP's Short-Term IDR would be downgraded if the bank is unable to successfully manage the tapered ECB asset buying programme and replace central bank funding with market funding. An upgrade of the ratings would require a significant improvement of the bank's asset quality and, given the bank's overwhelmingly domestic operations, an upgrade of Italy's sovereign rating. SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED SECURITIES Vicenza, Veneto Banca The notes' ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's Long-Term IDR. If IntesaSP decides to cancel the guarantee on this senior debt, Fitch will no longer rate the notes based on the guarantee but might assign ratings based on IntesaSP's senior debt rating. The rating actions are as follows: Vicenza Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn Long-term senior unsecured notes and EMTN programme: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'CCC'/'RR4'; removed from RWP Short-term rating on EMTN programme: upgraded to 'F2' from 'C'; removed from RWP Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'; withdrawn State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Veneto Banca State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 879087 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 879087 202 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281, Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001