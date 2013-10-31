Fitch Upgrades Voronezh Region to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Voronezh Region - Rating Action ReportFRANKFURT/MOSCOW/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Voronezh Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The National Long-term rating has been upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. Voronezh Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds ratings of RUB10bn (ISIN RU000A0JTG34 and RU000A0JU823) were also upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' and 'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: Voronezh Region last year recorded strong budgetary performance in line with Fitch's expectations. Its operating margin increased to 14% in 2012 (2011: 12.9%) while deficit before debt variation narrowed to 2.5% of total revenue from 3.2% in 2011. Fitch expects the region to continue recording sound operating performance with the operating balance at about 15% of operating revenue in 2013 and 16%-17% in 2014-2015. Deficit before debt variation is likely to widen slightly to 5%-6.5% of total revenue in 2013-2015. Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase up to 25%-26% of current revenue in 2013 and up to 30% in 2014-2015, from 17.5% in 2012. The agency assesses the region's expected debt as moderate as it is below the average debt burden borne by most of its peers in the 'BB' rating category. The debt increase will be used to fund its expected deficit. The expected payback ratio (direct risk/current balance) is likely to remain favourable at below two years in 2013-2014 and close to this figure in 2015 (2012: less than one year). The region's liquidity position is sound, with cash reserves amounting to RUB4.9bn in 2012 (2011: RUB6.2bn). Average monthly cash stood at RUB5.8bn by end-Q313. As of 1 October 2013 the region also had two stand-by credit lines up to RUB2.3bn, available on first demand basis. Medium: The region's administration expects moderate GRP growth of 5%-6% yoy in 2013-2015. The local economy demonstrated double-digit growth in 2011-2012, with GRP expanding 12.1% yoy according to the administration's figures (2011: 11.4%). The region's industrial output increased 27% yoy, while growth in agricultural output accounted was 43%. Voronezh region's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers Fitch views the institutional framework in Russia as a weakness for the region's ratings. Because the region has yet to establish a track record of stable development, and also because of frequent changes to the division of expenditure responsibilities between sub-nationals and the federal government, the region's budget-forecasting ability is limited. This in turn affects its planning for long-term development. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be positively affected by sound operating performance with a debt coverage ratio of below four years of current balance and direct risk remaining below 40%-45% of current revenue. A negative rating action could result from weak operating margin falling below 5% for two consecutive years leading to a significantly weakened direct risk payback ratio that is above the average maturity of the region's debt portfolio. 