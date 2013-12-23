RPT-Fitch upgrades VRs of 3 Slovenian Banks; on watch positive

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has taken various actions on Slovenia-based Nova Ljubljanska Banka’s (NLB), Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor’s (NKBM) and Abanka Vipa’s (Abanka) Viability Ratings, by first downgrading them to ‘f’ and then upgrading to ‘b-', before placing them on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of NLB and NKBM have been affirmed at ‘BB-’ with a Negative Outlook. At the same time the agency has placed the ‘B-’ Long-term IDR of Abanka on RWP.

The rating actions follow the approval by the European Commission (EC) of state aid measures in respect of NLB and NKBM, and of rescue aid measures in respect of Abanka. As a result, the Slovenian government has recapitalised, and in so doing fully nationalised, the three banks.

The recapitalisation measures are due to be followed shortly by the transfer of non-performing loans (NPLs) from the balance sheets of NLB and NKBM to the Bank Asset Management Company, a process that should be completed by end-2013. Following the recapitalisation measures and the transfer of bad assets, the Slovenian authorities expect NLB and NKBM to report core Tier 1 ratios of 15% at end-2013.

Abanka is expected to report a Tier 1 ratio of 9% by end-2013, subsequently rising to 15% in Q114. The difference is explained by the fact that Abanka has yet to submit a restructuring plan to the EC and only once this has been approved can it apply for state aid, making it eligible to transfer assets to the bad bank and receive further capital support from the Slovenian government.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs

The downgrade of the VRs to ‘f’ from ‘ccc’ (NLB, NKBM) and ‘cc’ (Abanka) reflects Fitch’s view that the banks failed, based on the full write down of their equity and subordinated instruments, and the scale of their recapitalisation requirements. The subsequent upgrades of the VRs to ‘b-’ reflects the agency’s view, based on preliminary analysis of the banks’ post-rescue capital, asset quality and coverage ratios, that the banks should be able to achieve VRs of at least in the ‘b’ category.

The RWP on the VRs reflects the potential for the ratings to be upgraded further following a full review of the banks’ standalone profiles. This review will focus in particular on (i) the volumes of NPLs remaining on the banks’ balance sheets following the asset transfers, and the coverage of these by impairment reserves; (ii) the banks’ capital ratios, and the vulnerability of these to any potential further provisioning requirements; and (iii) the banks’ performance prospects, and in particular their ability to improve operating profitability at the pre-impairment level. The review will also consider prospects for the Slovenian economy, which Fitch expects to contract by 0.6% in 2014 before growing 1% in 2015, and the governance, strategies and possible privatisation of the banks.

Fitch expects to complete the review of the banks’ VRs by end-April 2014. However, in the case of Abanka, the completion of the review will depend on the EC’s decision on state aid for the bank, and hence on the timing of further recapitalisation and asset transfers.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors

The Long-term IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of NLB and NKBM continue to be driven by potential support from the Slovenian authorities. The affirmation of the Long-term IDRs at ‘BB-’ reflects Fitch’s view of potential further support for the banks, in case of need, given their systemic importance, the current rescue package and their full state ownership.

At the same time, the wide (five notch) difference between the Slovenian sovereign (BBB+/Negative) and the banks, and the Negative Outlooks on the banks’ ratings, reflect significant uncertainty about any future support, given (i) the somewhat diminished ability and potentially also propensity of the sovereign to provide further support after the current bail-out; (ii) the potential privatisation of the banks; and (iii) potential negative pressure on support-driven ratings of all EU banks in line with progress with the adoption of bank resolution legislation (see ‘Sovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13’, ‘Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings’, ‘Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths’, and ‘The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks’ available at www.fitchratings.com).

However, NLB’s and NKBM’s Long-term IDRs could stabilise at their current levels, or be upgraded, if Fitch upgrades the banks’ VRs to ‘bb-’ or higher levels, as a result of the upcoming review, making VRs, instead of Support Ratings, the driver of the IDRs.

Abanka’s Long-term IDR, and the RWP on the rating, are driven by the bank’s VR, and the Long-term IDR could be upgraded in line with the VR. If state aid for Abanka is approved, and in Fitch’s view the bank is likely to remain state-owned for the foreseeable future, then the differential between its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor and those of NLB and NKBM are likely to narrow. Fitch will review the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of all three banks as part of its global review of sovereign support for banks, which it expects to complete in 1Q14.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: HYBRID CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS OF NKBM AND Abanka

The affirmation of the hybrid capital instruments of NKBM and Abanka at ‘C’, and the subsequent withdrawal of these ratings, reflects the bail-in and full write-down of these instruments as part of the recapitalisation process.

The rating actions are as follows:

Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘BB-’ Outlook Negative

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating downgraded to ‘f’ from ‘ccc’, subsequently upgraded to ‘b-’ from ‘f’, placed on RWP

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘3’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘BB-’

Hybrid capital instrument: affirmed at ‘C’, rating withdrawn

Nova Ljubljanska Banka

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘BB-’ Outlook Negative

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating downgraded to ‘f’ from ‘ccc’, subsequently upgraded to ‘b-’ from ‘f’, placed on RWP

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘3’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘BB-’

Abanka:

Long-Term IDR: ‘B-’ placed on RWP

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: downgraded to ‘f’ from ‘cc’, subsequently upgraded to ‘b-’ from ‘f’, placed on RWP

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘B-’

Hybrid capital instrument: affirmed at ‘C’, rating withdrawn