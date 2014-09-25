Fitch Upgrades Yorkshire Building Society Covered Bonds to 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Yorkshire Building Society's (YBS; A-/Stable/F1) GBP2.1bn equivalent covered bonds to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the upgrade of YBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable on 24 September 2014 (see 'Fitch Upgrades 2 UK Building Societies' IDRs; Affirms 4 Others' on www.fitchratings.com for further details). The rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an IDR uplift of 0, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 83.7% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 85% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects that of YBS. Fitch currently relies on the 83.7% contractual AP used in the asset coverage test. It should be noted that the criteria under the existing programme documents for account bank eligibility are only a Short-term IDR of at least 'F1', which are not in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria of at least a Long-term IDR 'A' and Short-term IDR 'F1' to support the covered bonds' rating at 'AAA'. Currently, this is being met by HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+) as account bank. However, Fitch would review the covered bonds rating should YBS decide to transfer the role of account bank to the building society itself. Fitch expects to communicate the 'AAA' credit loss, as well as the breakeven OC components in further details after reviewing the updated cover pool and performance data within the next three months. The agency notes that there may be scope of improvement in the breakeven AP after the review of the updated cover pool in Fitch's asset and cashflow models. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) YBS's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or below; or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to three or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Kate Lin Director +44 20 3530 1706 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 