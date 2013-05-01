RPT-Fitch U.S. ABCP Portfolio Performance Undaunted by Stiff Competition

May 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Market dynamics are indicating stiff competition for U.S. ABCP business, though these forces are not penetrating performance, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest portfolio review.

Last month, Fitch affirmed 25 U.S. ABCP programs following the completion of its annual portfolio review. The rating actions were based on a review of the conduits’ portfolio compositions and the vehicles’ credit and structural protections such as transaction-specific and program-wide credit and liquidity support.

‘Fitch-rated ABCP program structures remain robust and reflect the short-term creditworthiness of the banks that are providing program liquidity support,’ said Senior Director Kevin Corrigan.

Fitch has published a report summarizing its findings, ‘U.S. ABCP Portfolio Review Summary’. The results are generally consistent with observed market activity over the last several years. The report includes a review of trends in ABCP outstandings, portfolio compositions and facility utilization rates.

Fitch’s credit outlook for U.S. ABCP for the remainder of 2013 remains stable. This is consistent with the outlook for the financial institutions that act as liquidity support and credit enhancement providers. ABCP rating actions, if taken, will most likely reflect the health of sponsors, support providers, and other relevant counterparties.

‘U.S. ABCP Portfolio Review Summary’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link:

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: U.S. ABCP Portfolio Review Summary