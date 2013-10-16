Fitch: U.S. Bancorp's Diversified Business Mix Offsets Pull-Back in Mortgage Banking in 3Q'13

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported relatively flat earnings in the third quarter of 2013 (3Q'13) compared to both the sequential and year ago quarters, according to Fitch Ratings. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view the company's earnings remained solid with a 1.65% return on average assets (ROA) and a 15.8% return on average equity (ROE) which continues to place USB's results at or near the top of the banking industry. In particular, Fitch believes USB's good 3Q'13 results are evidence of its powerful business model and diversified business mix, as several areas of USB's business helped to offset the expected decline in mortgage banking income during the quarter. Overall revenue growth was down 1.2% from the sequential quarter, and down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter principally due to expected lower mortgage banking income amid the steepening of the long end of the yield curve during the quarter. Helping to partially offset this reduction relative to the sequential quarter were higher net interest income (NII) due to good loan growth, higher deposit service charges, and higher corporate payments product revenues. NII growth was driven by higher average loan balances driven in large part by growth in commercial loans, residential mortgages, and auto lending. While loan yields in aggregate declined from the sequential quarter, there was an increase in securities yields due to the steepening noted above and some modest overall reduction in interest costs primarily due to reductions in rates paid on smaller sized certificates of deposits. As such, USB's net interest margin (NIM) remained stable relative to the sequential quarter at 3.43%, which helped to support the company's stable earnings. Overall expenses were essentially flat relative to the sequential quarter as increases in occupancy and professional services were offset by decreases in compensation due to lower commissions and lower marketing expenses. As such, the efficiency ratio while higher due to lower revenue noted above in the denominator of the calculation remained very strong in Fitch's opinion at 52.4% as of the end of 3Q'13. Credit quality continues to improve with net charge-offs (NCOs) continuing to improve to 0.57% of average loans in 3Q'13, down from 0.70% of average loans in the sequential quarter and 0.99% of average loans in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, non-performing assets have continued to decline and as of the end of 3Q'13 equated to 0.85% of loans and other real estate owned (excluding covered assets). Given this continued improvement, USB had a reserve release of $30 million in 3Q'13 which was equal to the $30 million reserve release in 2Q'13. Fitch also notes that this indicates that USB's earnings for the quarter should be viewed as core earnings power as the consistency and relatively smaller size of the reserve release relative to larger competitors didn't overly distort USB's stated earnings. Fitch continues to view credit quality for USB--as well as others in the banking industry--to be at or near cyclical lows, and would expect some deterioration in credit metrics over a medium-term time horizon. That said, given USB's strong underwriting culture and good operating history, Fitch believes that USB's credit quality should remain much better than overall industry averages. USB's capital position remained stable with a Tier 1 common equity ratio under Basel III of 8.6% in 3Q'13, unchanged from 8.6% in 2Q'13. Additionally, given USB's strong capital generation, the company continued to return capital to owners, returning 77% of 3Q'13 earnings to shareholders via $422 million in stock dividends and $659 million in stock buybacks. While this total payout ratio is on the high side relative to other banks and historical averages, Fitch would expect a similarly high ratio over the near term until there are meaningful growth opportunities to absorb USB's continued strong capital generation. 