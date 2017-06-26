(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Most U.S. banks' should be able to
keep deposit costs
at very low levels through 2017, even after two Fed rate hikes
since December
and another one expected this year, says Fitch Ratings. Most
banks will likely
wait for loan growth to pick up before making any meaningful
change to offered
rates. While online banking may prove an exception, deposit rate
competition
should still be contained in this segment.
Deposit costs have moved little despite the Fed Funds target
rate being raised a
cumulative 75bps to 1.25% since December 2016. Substantial
excess deposits in
the system and low loan demand have likely been the key factors
keeping deposit
betas - the share of a fed rate hike passed on to depositors -
low for a
protracted period.
Fitch estimated excess deposits of $1.35 trillion at end-2016.
Recent Federal
Reserve data is also showing deposit growth exceeding loan
growth for the first
time since mid-2014 while the loans/deposit ratio remains low
relative to the
historic average. This has resulted in the average median cost
of
interest-bearing deposits for traditional commercial banks in
the U.S. rising by
less than 10bps over the past two years. The median cost of
interest bearing
deposits for traditional commercial banks ranged from 30bps to
just under 50bps
at end-1Q17 depending on asset size.
Fitch believes that a rise in deposit betas and absolute deposit
costs is
inevitable despite the recent trends. We maintain our view that
U.S. interest
rates will normalize faster than consensus expectations and that
the latest rate
hike on June 14 underscores that the Fed is on-track for an
additional 25bps
hike by end-2017 with continued steady increases in 2018 and
2019.
Rising deposit costs, in the context of broader rate
normalization, should not
have a major credit or ratings impact. Rising interest rates
should generally
benefit bank earnings through rate-sensitive assets and as they
could contribute
to higher earning asset growth, though this will depend on
individual banks'
balance sheets.
It is also important to note that sustained rate hikes do not
always contribute
to net interest margin (NIM) expansion if the yield curve
flattens. NIMs
compressed during the last rate hiking cycle from 2004-2006 and
Fitch notes that
the yield curve has flattened since December 2016 as long-end
yields have
steadily fallen while short-end rates have risen with the policy
rate hikes. In
mid-June 2016, the yield curve was the flattest it has been in
two years with
the spread between three-month T-bills and ten-year Treasuries
at just 114bps.
U.S. banks have not experienced a sustained rate hiking cycle
since 2004-2006
and changing market dynamics since then raise questions as to
how the sector
will react. New online players and shifts in consumer awareness
of retail
banking options could affect how banks react to monetary
tightening with regard
to deposit pricing.
Competition within the internet banking space, including
companies such as Ally
Financial, Discover Financial Services (DFS), Synchrony
Financial, CIT Group and
American Express, could be much stronger as those banks vie for
deposits to
support loan growth initiatives. Evidence of such increasing
competition was
apparent after the most recent Fed rate hike as DFS raised its
online savings
account rate to 1.1% from 1.0% while Goldman Sachs, which
recently made its
foray into consumer deposit gathering online increased its rate
to 1.2% from
1.05%.
Contact:
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Director, Financial Institutions
+ 1 312 368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Justin Patrie, CFA
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
