Fitch: US Bank Stress Tests Highlight Broad Resilience

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) The first stage of this year's US bank stress tests highlights broad resilience under the severe economic stress scenario, according to Fitch Ratings. All but one of the 30 banks' capital positions are sufficiently strong to withstand heavy losses in their loan and trading books over a prolonged period in the Fed's review. The largest banks were more vulnerable, while card issuers and processing banks were more resilient. Overall, the average minimum stressed Tier 1 common (T1C) capital ratio improved to 7.6% from 7.4% in the 2013 test. Banks boosted capital over the last year and had a higher starting point averaging 11.5% compared with 11.1% a year ago. Largest US Banks The five largest global trading and universal banks -- JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -- saw significant declines on average by 5.8 percentage points. As a result, projected T1C capital ratios for these banks range between 6% and 7% under the severely adverse scenario by end of 2016. These five banks accounted for 80% of the $217 billion projected losses under the severely adverse case. The eight global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) faced a tough global market shock and a major counterparty default resulting in $98 billion trading and counterparty exposures. This was similar to the $97 billion in the 2013 exercise, even though the counterparty stress was not included last year. This may reflect reduced risk on balance sheets and slightly less punitive assumptions. Custodial and processing banks and card issuers were more resilient and saw less significant declines in projected T1C capital ratios under the severely adverse scenario. They also have a high starting point with projected ratios above 11%. Amex did the best, with only a 20bp decline in its projected minimum T1C capital ratio. The trust and processing institutions fared well in terms of capital levels and projected losses, largely because their business models are less affected by a credit stress. Bank of New York Mellon and State Street were also subjected to a major counterparty default stress since they are US G-SIBs, but the impact was less than $2 billon each. Regional Banks Some large regional banks were also less affected by the stress test. The projected T1C ratio at BB&T, Fifth Third, PNC, Sun Trust and US Bancorp only declined modestly and was maintained above 8%. Wells Fargo, the other G-SIB, also performed well with a stressed T1C ratio at 8.2%, down a moderate 240bp. However, other regionals did not perform as well. Zions Bancorp failed to maintain a Tier 1 capital ratio above 5% after the two-year stress test, ending up with a projected ratio of 3.5%. Zions indicated it will resubmit its capital plan, as a result of the Fed's stress tests, to include additional actions that will reduce risk or increase its common equity capital. Last year, Ally Financial failed the 2013 test with a very low 1.5% stressed T1C capital ratio, but it was boosted to 6.3% this year. Six foreign-owned banks were part of the 12 new institutions undergoing the Dodd-Frank Act stress test for the first time. Performance varied, but overall the erosion of capital was slightly worse than average. Interest Rate Sensitivity The Fed incorporated a rapid rise in long-term rates into the adverse scenario, with the yield curve steepening by around 300bps. Results from the adverse case have been publicly disclosed for the first time. This is important as rising interest rates are a more immediate risk. Unrealized losses totaled more than $100 billon for the bank holding companies subject to Basel's advanced approach in the adverse scenario, compared with just $24 billion under the severely adverse scenario, which didn't include a steepening of the curve. The stress test assumptions also reflected some other risks tapering poses by including a severe weakening in conditions across all emerging markets. The first review assumes that all institutions maintain dividends at existing levels and that no additional capital actions, such as dividend increases or share repurchases, take place. The second stage -- the Comprehensive Capital Adequacy Review (CCAR) -- will factor in banks' capital plans and be released on March 26. Banks are able to adjust and resubmit capital plans after reviewing these first-stage results, and they should be able to meet the minimum CCAR capital threshold. We believe the processing banks and card companies could be more demanding with capital requests, while the five global trading and universal banks are likely to have more modest plans in light of low stressed capital ratios. The larger banks have accumulated experience in this exercise. All new entrants have undergone regulatory stress test process before (although the results were not publicly disclosed), which should aid them with the CCAR process. However, any bank may still have their capital plan rejected for qualitative reasons, which has happened over the last two stress test cycles. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-5472 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 