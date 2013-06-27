Fitch: U.S. Banks Give Way to Specialists in Subprime Servicing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) U.S. banks, facing regulatory capital impacts from their subprime mortgage servicing portfolios, continue to sell mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) to nonbank servicing specialists, according to Fitch Ratings. Over the last year, the sale of more than $500 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) to nonbank servicers from banks has been publicly reported, based on Fitch's analysis. Ocwen Financial's acquisition of MSRs from OneWest Bank earlier this month for $2.5 billion is the latest example of moves, particularly by smaller banks, to divest whole servicing portfolios. Walter Investment Management and NationStar, two other large servicing specialists, have also completed sizable portfolio acquisitions in recent months. The decision by many banks to reduce or exit subprime and distressed mortgage servicing in part reflects regulatory risks faced by these institutions in the migration to Basel III, where the maximum value of MSRs a bank can count toward Tier I capital is effectively 10%. As a consequence, banks approaching the thresholds will likely reduce their servicing assets to take into account the deduction from capital. This is likely to create temporary growth opportunities for nonbank servicers, however, the sustainability of growth in the longer term will be constrained by the declining size of the subprime market reflecting the lack of new originations since 2007. We believe larger subprime servicing specialists will eventually be driven toward increased origination activity as the housing market improves and the balance of distressed loan MSRs diminishes in a more benign market environment. In the process, balance sheet risk for these servicers is expected to modestly increase. Many nonbank mortgage servicers have significant levels of private equity ownership, whose investment strategies typically seek to achieve cost efficiencies through increased scale and/or capitalize on slowing mortgage refinancing in a rising rate environment, which increases the value and revenue potential of the MSRs acquired. Private equity involvement raises questions about the firms' investment horizons and capital extraction plans with respect to owned mortgage servicers. Fitch believes the growth and outsized scale of larger nonbank servicers may pose challenges to a potential orderly transfer of servicing, should it become necessary. In high stress, low probability scenarios used to analyse the ratings of high investment-grade structured finance bonds, a potential large portfolio transfer of servicing may have negative rating implications for these bonds. A growing number of new, smaller servicers have also entered the market, which may over time mitigate risk associated with a concentrated servicer landscape. We believe there is currently available capacity and sufficient expertise by certain smaller nonprime servicing specialists, to make portfolio acquisitions from smaller banks seeking to divest of its servicing portfolios in the near to medium term. We recognize that not all MSR acquisitions are alike. In evaluating the merits of these acquisitions, an analysis of repurchase obligations and litigation risk, as well as the ability of the servicer to successfully integrate the portfolio are essential. These risks are a function of the types of mortgages assumed, as well as their vintages. Contact: Johann Juan Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-3339 Diane Pendley Managing Director Structured Finance +1-212-908-0777 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 