Fitch: US Banks Position Leveraged Lending for SNC Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Signs of a modest pullback in leveraged lending appeared in the third-quarter debt underwriting results of multiple large US banks, likely reflecting attempts to respond to growing regulatory scrutiny on underwriting highly leveraged loans and bonds, according to Fitch Ratings. While the declines may be attributable, in part, to reduced refinancing activity after 2013's leveraged lending record, the declines would be viewed positively from a rating perspective and may bode well for banks' results under upcoming Shared National Credit (SNC) reviews. Third quarter declines in debt underwriting revenues, of which leveraged lending revenues are a component, were seen in four of the five largest US investment banks, including Bank of America (down 12%, vs. 2Q), Citi (down 16%), Goldman Sachs (down 39%) and JPMorgan Chase (down 20%). Comments made by several banks during third quarter earnings calls attributed debt underwriting drops, at least in part, to reduced leveraged lending and increased regulatory scrutiny of that business. Overall leveraged loan and debt underwriting was off 17% through the first nine months of 2014 while leveraged bond underwriting was off 7% over the same time period, according to data compiled by Fitch. Aside from Credit Suisse's reported receipt of Fed guidance regarding its leveraged lending practices, Fitch is unaware of any other banks that have been explicitly called out for their leveraged lending activity. Nevertheless, the reduced debt underwriting suggests many banks have taken the warnings with elevated seriousness. The potential incorporation of leveraged loan stresses in future CCAR tests may be further influencing this trend. Reduced leveraged lending is generally viewed favorably from a credit perspective, to the extent that it reduces regulatory scrutiny, risks of fines and temporary or permanent balance sheet risk. Even in the case of leveraged loans that are intended to be syndicated, banks run the risk of getting hung with loans in the event of a market disruption. A byproduct of banks' reduced leveraged lending activity is that less regulated entities may pick up more advisory and/or leveraged debt underwriting business. Jefferies' increased standing on the high yield league table, for example, is in part a result of that firm's higher willingness to extend leveraged loan financing through its joint venture with Mass Mutual. Regulators have highlighted leveraged lending as a concern for some time now, and it was discussed in great detail in the 2013 annual SNC review, which is an interagency regulatory review of large syndicated corporate loans and loan commitments. The most recent review was conducted in the spring of 2014 and its results are expected to be published shortly. Fitch expects the SNC review to provide fresh commentary on the progress (or lack thereof) by banks in achieving more stringent underwriting guidelines and less risky terms on the most leveraged loans and bonds. Contact: Nathan Flanders Managing Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908-0827 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.