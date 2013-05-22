Fitch: U.S. Banks' Unrealized Gains Point to Possible Rate Shock

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Unrealized gains on securities held on large U.S. bank balance sheets have risen to near peak levels over a two decade span, setting the stage for an acute reversal of bond prices in a rising interest rate scenario, according to Fitch Ratings. At the end of the first quarter, regulatory data indicated that unrealized gains totaled $25 billion for the top 15 U.S. banks. Unrealized gains have now grown for over four years, despite a period of protracted low interest rates, profit taking from bank investment portfolios and high prepayment rates on MBS. These trends provide further evidence that quantitative easing purchases continue to support elevated bond prices. Today's pattern of investment portfolio price appreciation deviates from the prior rate cycle, when unrealized gains peaked in 2002 before rates eventually bottomed out. Relative to that period, we believe banks face additional downside risk now given the significant price appreciation seen in fixed-income securities during a prolonged low rate environment. We estimate that an immediate reversal of unrealized gains of the same magnitude as seen during the prior rate cycle could reduce capital levels by 100 bp for four out of the 15 largest U.S. banks under Basel III capital proposals. However, we recognize that the realized impact to capital will largely be driven by how the Fed will exit the quantitative easing program. Contact: Jaymin Berg, CPA Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0368 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.