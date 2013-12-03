Fitch: U.S. Card Issuer Credit Losses Cannot Fall Much Further

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Loss rates for the largest U.S. credit card issuers improved again in the third quarter, as cardholders remained cautious on leverage but continued to spend at a healthy pace to optimize card reward program benefits. Net charge-offs (NCOs) and delinquencies cannot fall much further, and Fitch Ratings expects some modest deterioration in card portfolios during 2014. The NCO rate for the top seven general-purpose card issuers fell by 44 bps sequentially in third-quarter 2013 to 2.85% on a weighted-average portfolio basis. As the U.S. labor market has strengthened slowly in 2013, personal savings rates have remained high and consumer leverage has sustained at below-average levels, even as card purchase volumes have continued to expand in recent quarters. Average purchase volumes for the top seven issuers gained 7.2% last quarter compared with a 5% growth rate in third-quarter 2012. Growth in transactor activity, or cardholders that tend to repay their card balances in full each month, has continued to outpace revolving credit growth. We expect this trend to continue as consumers cash in on card rewards and continue their transition to electronic payments. Still, a strengthening economy and improved consumer confidence is expected to fuel growth in revolving volumes longer term, which will provide loan growth for the sector. Card segment profitability for major issuers has been solid, with the top seven issuers posting an average return on loans of 4.1% for the first nine months of 2013. Lower credit loss provisions benefited many issuers in 2013. However, higher provisions are likely to become a headwind in 2014 as the process of mean reversion in loss rates begins, albeit at a very slow pace. For a detailed analysis of credit card issuers' third-quarter 2013 performance, see the special report "U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q13," dated Dec. 3, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-9121 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q13 (Consumers Cautious on Leverage But Continue to Spend) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.