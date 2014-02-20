Fitch: US Community Banks Stepping Up M&A Activity

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 20 (Fitch) Smaller U.S. banks with assets of less than $10 billion are stepping up M&A activity at a time when weak organic growth prospects and rising regulatory costs are driving a need for increasing scale, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that these catalysts, combined with acquirers' higher stock prices, should promote additional deals over the coming months as some institutions under $1 billion look to sell in an increasingly difficult operating environment. Community bank M&A activity has remained relatively strong in the first months of 2014. Fitch believes that regulatory exhaustion and an inability to improve returns on equity have led many banks with assets under $1 billion to sell, particularly as transaction multiples have improved. The number of small bank M&A transactions where the target bank was less than $1 billion in assets and the acquirer was near $3 billion rose to 31 in 2013 from 17 in 2012, according to data provided by Highline Financial. We expect deal activity in 2014 to remain near last year's levels, or potentially rise, in light of the growing competitive pressure felt by the smallest institutions. Some recently announced deals include Montana-based First Interstate Bank's acquisition of Mountain West Bank in essentially a 50/50 cash/stock deal, and Citizens Business Bank's all-cash purchase of American Security Bank. While both deals have been well received by equity investors, we believe both deals reflect increased interest among some larger community banks (those with assets of between $3 billion and $10 billion) to capitalize on higher stock prices and deploy built-up capital to acquire smaller competitors. Furthermore, we believe weak net interest margins, rising compliance costs and stiff competition for loan growth are forcing acquiring banks to look at prospective acquisitions of branch networks and deposits more carefully. The pressure to grow deposits is building in part as a result of the outlook for rising interest rates. Acquirers likely see this as a good time to add low-cost and relatively sticky deposits housed at smaller community banks as rates begin to rise. While we expect further M&A activity in smaller chunks within the community bank space, we also believe that many banks approaching $10 billion in assets will likely be hesitant to cross over that threshold, given the significant costs associated with doing so. Larger banks face more rigorous stress-testing expectations as well as loss of fee income related to the Durbin Amendment. Therefore, we anticipate that most banks close to the $10 billion mark will seek to do larger deals, potentially even a merger of equals, to gain immediate scale in dealing with increased regulatory costs. For further information relating to Fitch's view on the community banks, please see the special report titled, "U.S. Banks: Community Banks (Regulatory Reprieve Positive but Headwinds Remain," dated Oct. 10, 2013. Contact: Bain Rumohr, CFA Associate Director Financial Institutions +1-312-368-3153 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Community Banks (Regulatory Reprieve Positive but Headwinds Remain) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.