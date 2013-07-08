FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: U.S. credit card ABS primed for a strong 2H'13
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: U.S. credit card ABS primed for a strong 2H'13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Chargeoffs and delinquencies fell to historic lows for the third straight quarter, which augurs for an equally strong second half of the year for U.S. credit card ABS, according to the quarterly latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Second-quarter 2013 (2Q‘13) three-month average chargeoffs came in at 3.87%, a 26% decline compared to the 2Q‘12 average of 5.23%. In addition, 60+ day delinquencies broke new records last quarter, averaging 1.48% for 2Q‘13 (compared to 1.63% in 2Q‘12).

That said, the pace of improvement slowed slightly this past quarter and figures to follow suit for the remainder of 2013. ‘Credit card losses are nearing a plateau and will likely start to trend modestly higher as 2013 comes to a close,’ said Managing Director Michael Dean.

Monthly payment rates rose again in second-quarter 2013 (2Q‘13) to an all-time high of 25.30%. This is a sign that ‘consumers are still making their credit card payments on-time and paying more of their balance off in the process,’ said Dean.

The U.S. Credit Card ABS Index is part of Fitch’s series of structured finance index reports. The index reports are updated quarterly and are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Credit Card Index: Movers & Shakers â€“ U.S. (2Q13)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.