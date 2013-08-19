FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: US CREL CDO delinquency rate remains stable
August 19, 2013

RPT-Fitch: US CREL CDO delinquency rate remains stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The overall delinquency rate for CREL CDOs fell marginally to 11.7% from 11.8% last month as only three new delinquent assets were reported and six assets were removed from the Index, according to the latest results from Fitch Ratings.

New delinquencies included two recently matured balloon loans and one security with a new interest shortfall. The removed assets included five assets disposed of at losses and one security that is no longer suffering from interest shortfalls.

CDO managers reported approximately $66 million in realized principal losses in July from asset disposals. The average loss on these assets, which include both loans and securities, was approximately 34%.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

