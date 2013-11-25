Fitch: U.S. Healthcare Industry Ratings Stable in 2014 Despite Secular Challenges

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts mid-single-digit EBITDA growth for most companies in the U.S. healthcare sector in 2014, despite secular challenges affecting the operating environment. Fitch's 2014 rating outlook for the U.S. healthcare industry is stable. This includes companies in the branded and generic pharmaceutical, diagnostic and life sciences, healthcare provider, medical device, and healthcare services segments of the U.S. healthcare industry. The industry faces recurrent challenges in 2014. Consumers and health insurers maintain a sharp focus on controlling spending, contributing to weak organic growth in the developed markets for healthcare products and services. The factors underlying this dynamic are complex. Fiscal stress is an intractable problem for governmental payors. Consumers face an increasing out-of-pocket burden for healthcare costs, and commercial insurers are under pressure because of regulatory reforms. The stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that the industry will maintain a high level of financial flexibility despite secular challenges. Strong growth in emerging markets, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and favorable demographic trends will support topline growth. Encouraged by the themes supporting the industry's favorable long-term growth prospects, Fitch expects capital markets to maintain an accommodative stance toward healthcare issuers in 2014. The tailwinds to topline growth will provide a buffer in 2014, but over the longer term, Fitch believes the industry will need to look beyond traditional cost-cutting and restructuring to preserve margins. Some of the same issues that are supportive of the longer-term growth of the industry are limiting companies' ability to pass cost increases on to consumers. In an effort to preserve margins, the industry is in the early stages of evolving business strategies from traditional cost-cutting and restructuring to a more long-lasting value focus. The slow pace of this transition and the uncertain influence on credit profiles likely precludes a revision to a positive outlook for the industry in 2014. The full '2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Specific outlooks and trends for each of the aforementioned industry segments are provided in the report. Contact: Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a Compelling Value Propositihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.