Fitch: U.S. Housing Set to Spring into Spring After Ho-Hum Start

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Winter 2013-2014) here NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Although U.S. home sales are currently lackluster, a stronger economy and better employment numbers should likely counter higher interest rates and more restrained price increases in 2014, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the â€˜Chalk Lineâ€™. Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the homebuilding sector in 2014. The ratings stability reflects a continued, moderate cyclical improvement in overall construction activity during the year. That said, there is potential for a few upgrades, said Managing Director Robert Curran. â€˜Housing metrics should increase in 2014 due to faster economic and job growth despite somewhat higher interest rates, as well as more measured home price inflation,â€™ said Curran. Fitch projects single-family starts to improve 20% to 746,000 in 2014 as multifamily volume grows about 9% to 328,000. Thus, total starts in 2014 should top one million. Fitch forecasts new home sales to advance about 20% to 518,000 while existing home volume increases 2% to 5.16 million. New home price inflation should moderate in 2014 partially because of higher interest rates. Average and median new home prices should rise about 3.5% in 2014. Fitch will provide a brief recap of the third-quarter 2013 (3Qâ€™13) and comment on the expectations for 4Qâ€™13 and 2014 during a teleconference to be held this Thursday Jan. 23, at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to follow). Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Winter 2013/2014' includes the following key updates and new features: --Homebuildersâ€™ quarterly growth trends and margin statistics for 3Qâ€™13, excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate charges, are provided; --Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity profiles are presented for perspective; --Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated homebuilding credits; --Homeownership rates by region are presented; --The disparity between new and existing home prices is discussed; --2013 mover rates are described; --Highlights of annual characteristics of new housing for 2012 are introduced; --Buildersâ€™ regional confidence indexes are displayed; --NAHBâ€™s trends in construction cost survey have been updated for 2013; --Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and write-offs and before interest expense, are chronicled; --Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated and a summary of historical foreclosure filings are presented; --There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates, government housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, the appraisal process, AD&C financing, national home pricing trends, metropolitan home prices, eminent domain, strategic default, jumbo loans, investors, lumber prices, demographics, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, the FHFA, FHFA lawsuits, Dodd-Frank regulations, FHA, the MBS market, underwriting standards, and surveys about home ownership; --Fitchâ€™s economic and construction estimates for 2013 and forecast for 2014 have been updated. The report is available at â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™ under â€˜Latest Researchâ€™ or by clicking on the above link. Contact : Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0514 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Monica Delarosa Associate Director +1-212-908-0525 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'