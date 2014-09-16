Fitch: U.S. Money Market Funds Shifting European Bank Investments to Fed's Reverse Repo Program

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Government and prime money market funds (MMFs) have shifted quarter-end allocations away from European banks in favor of the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program (RRP), according to a Fitch Ratings analysis. MMFs on average account for 75% of RRP volume as the funds' investments have grown to $275 billion at end-June 2014 from $45 billion at end-September 2013. Fitch notes that Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members appear focused on the risk that broader Fed financial intermediation via RRP could distort short-term funding markets during periods of stress. Fitch believes there is the potential for more debate about future limits on the size of the RRP facility, and the effects of the program on specific short-term credit markets that could see funding displacement if the program grows further. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17-18. Fitch's analysis can be found in the full report 'Fed's RRP Program: Where's the Money Coming From?' available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Robert Grossman Managing Director +1-212-908-0535 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 William Warlick Senior Director +1-312-368-3141 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Fedâ€™s RRP Program: Whereâ€™s the Money Coming From? here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.