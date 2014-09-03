Fitch: US Property Catastrophe Insurance Prices Hit by Perfect Storm

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurance's Shifting Landscape here LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it views the prevailing adverse operating environment for reinsurers globally as extending beyond what would be considered a normal soft market cycle. The US property catastrophe market has been most adversely exposed, due mainly to a combination of low loss activity and growth in alternative capital. The high level of alternative capital leads us to expect that prices will continue to fall, and that terms and conditions will weaken into 2015 across a wider range of business lines. Market conditions have created a perfect storm for US property catastrophe reinsurers, with current pricing deterioration in this region viewed as the combination of a cyclical soft market and structural change. A reduction in peak-zone windstorm activity has led to a build-up of underwriting capacity, resulting in a soft cyclical market. This has been exacerbated by the continued ingress of alternative capital, which has intensified competition among alternative and traditional reinsurers. The growth of alternative capital represents a structural change to which reinsurers will be forced to adapt. Fitch believes the pace at which softness in property lines feeds into casualty lines will be critical in further shaping the global reinsurance landscape. This will come as traditional capital diverts from soft property catastrophe lines into casualty lines, seeking higher returns. It will also be driven by market reactions to the perceived encroachment of alternate capital via new hedge fund-sponsored vehicles such as Watford Re. Identifying winners and losers is less than straightforward as the effects of falling premium prices and weakening terms and conditions can take years rather than months to depress an individual company's financial strength and be reflected in reported financial results. This view is reinforced by reinsurers' current results that present a solid financial picture, underscored by strong capitalisation and near-record profitability. Strong market positioning, scale and diversity, are viewed by Fitch as key qualities that can provide resilience against falling reinsurance prices and increased competition. This implies that larger and more diverse players will be best positioned in the changing landscape. However, in select cases, true specialist product knowledge and technical expertise are offerings that are less size-dependent, but are strongly sought by some reinsurance buyers, and can also offer resilience. Fitch views small mono-line property catastrophe reinsurers, without other distinguishing attributes, as the most vulnerable to a protracted period of market price softening. This is because of a more limited ability to set and control contract terms and achieve controlled diversification into less exposed lines. The report, 'Global Reinsurance's Shifting Landscape', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Martyn Street Senior Director +44 203 530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade Canary Wharf London E14 5GN Brian Schneider Senior Director +1 312 606 2321 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Global Reinsurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.