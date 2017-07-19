Fitch: USB 2Q17 Earnings Down, Despite Loan Growth and Higher Rates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) second quarter 2017 (2Q17) net income of $1.5 billion was down 1.4% year-over-year as growth in net interest income (NII) amid higher short-term interest rates was offset by a decline in non-interest income and incrementally higher expenses, according to Fitch Ratings. USB's return on average assets (ROAA) was a still strong 1.35% in 2Q17 but down 8 basis points from 1.43% in the prior year's quarter. Similarly the company's return on average common equity (ROAE) was 13.4% in 2Q17, down 40 basis points from the second quarter of 2016 (2Q16). Nevertheless this level of operating performance is still at or near the top of the industry. Total net revenue was up 0.7% relative to 2Q16 primarily due to higher NII, which grew 5.9% from 2Q16. This was primarily driven by overall average loan growth of 3.4% relative to 2Q16 and 7.7% year-over-year deposit growth. Surprisingly, the company's net interest margin (NIM) only expanded 2 basis points to 3.04% in 2Q16, up from 3.02% in 2Q17, as it was constrained by a mix of lower yielding assets and some increase in deposit costs. Loan growth in 2Q17 was broad based relative to 2Q16, with average commercial loan growth of 3.8%, average retail loan growth of 6.1%, and average residential mortgage loan growth of 5.5%, partially offset by lower commercial real estate (CRE) loan growth, consistent with the cautionary tone USB's management took on its earnings call regarding perceived risks in multi-family CRE lending. Overall non-interest income declined 5.2% from 2Q16, though the prior year quarter did include a $180 million gain related to the sale of USB's membership interests in Visa Europe Limited to Visa Inc. Higher credit and debit card revenue and higher trust and investment management fees were offset by lower commercial products revenue and lower mortgage banking income, as refinancing activity declined during the quarter. Non-interest expenses grew 1% from 2Q16, though the prior year quarter included $110 million of accruals related to legal and regulatory matters and $40 million for charitable contributions. Excluding these, the year-over-year increase in non-interest expenses would have been 6.4% primarily due to higher compensation costs and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) surcharge which began in the third quarter of 2016. Despite the increase in expenses, USB's efficiency ratio remained strong at 55.2% in 2Q17, up from 54.9% in 2Q16. Fitch still considers this to be a solid result and expects the ratio to trend down over the course of the year as there is some levelling off of risk-management and compliance related expenses. Provision expense was $350 million in the quarter, 7% higher than 2Q16, and $10 million higher than net charge-offs (NCOs) in 2Q17. This pushed the allowance for loan losses up to $4.38 billion, which represented 1.58% of period ending loans at 2Q17. Credit quality continues to remain very strong and representing what Fitch considers to be near or at cyclical troughs, though the duration of the trough has extended longer than Fitch's initial expectations. USB's total non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to $1.35 billion in 2Q17, down 19.3% from 2Q16 driven by improvements in commercial energy related exposures, residential mortgages, and real estate owned. USB's ratio of NPAs to loans and other real estate owned was 0.49% in 2Q17, down from 0.62% in 2Q16. NCO's increased by $23 million relative to 2Q16 due to higher credit card charge-offs, but as noted, the NCO ratio was only up 1 basis point in 2Q17 to 0.49% from 0.48% in 2Q16. In 2Q17, USB's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the standardized approach was 9.3%, unchanged from 2Q16, and above the company's 8.5% internal target. During 2Q17 the company returned 81% of earnings to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. The company's internal capital generation was offset by growth in risk-weighted assets due to loans. After receiving a non-objection to its annual capital plan under the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, USB indicated that it plans to repurchase up to $2.6 billion of common stock beginning in the 3Q17 through the end of 2Q18. The firm also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, a 7.1% increase over the current dividend rate. 