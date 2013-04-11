Fitch: Video Service Providers Add 174,000 New Subscribers During 2012

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings estimates that the largest video service providers gained approximately 174,000 video subscribers during 2012, which represents a 55% decline from those added in 2011. The slower growth reflects the high penetration of pay-TV households in the U.S., the mature video service product, stagnate housing and employment conditions, and, to a lesser degree, competition from alternative distribution platforms. The wireless industry's competitive landscape continued to evolve as Sprint Nextel and DISH Network Corporation battle for Clearwire Corporation's valuable spectrum assets and Deutsche Telekom (parent company of T-Mobile USA) sweetens its offer for MetroPCS Communications, Inc. Further consolidation or transformative transactions will be necessary, in Fitch's opinion especially among smaller wireless service providers to bolster weakening competitive position relative to the market leaders AT&T and Verizon Wireless. Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard' discusses trends in the 4Q'12 regarding the scope and depth of the competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key forecast items such as revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. Additionally, the report includes summary comments concerning key developments in the quarter. This quarterly report can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Special Reports Contact: David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard â€” Fourth-Quarter 2012 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.